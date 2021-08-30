Though the effort on both sides of the line of scrimmage was valiant for the Villa Rica Wildcats on Saturday night, it was special teams that proved costly in a 28-21 loss to the Rockmart Yellowjackets, Villa Rica’s second loss in as many games.
The Yellowjackets’ offense broke a tie late which proved to be too much.
A 29-yard TD run by Rockmart’s Nahzir Turner with 1:13 to play in the game was enough to spoil Villa Rica’s home opener in a newly face-lifted Sam McIntyre Stadium.
That tie needed breaking after Jacob Nalley hit a 6-5, 200-pound Caleb Odom in the end zone from 10-yards out with 10:42 to play in the fourth.
Unfortunately for the Cats, Rockmart did the tie-breaking as well as the proverbial breaking the ‘Cats’ backs. An interception of a Nalley pass sealed the setback.
Special teams miscues came in both halves on a Saturday night in a game that was necessitated by postponement of Friday’s games for both teams.
“If you look at it, offensively and defensively we were both butting heads — pretty even ballgame. But we lost the special teams phase of it,” said Villa Rica head football coach Tim Barron. “We made some mistakes that we know better than to make and we’ve got to be better.”
A recovery by Rockmart’s Jake Bailey of a high snap in the end zone on a punt late in the third quarter along with a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown by Yellowjackets’ return man Dennis Sims are the two miscues.
Barron’s assessment of his team at the line of scrimmage was accurate. Even what appeared to be a makeup play in the first half by his punt team after allowing the return early led to Villa Rica taking a possession at Rockmart’s 40 and capping a drive with a Nalley TD pass to Bryson Ausby that tied the score at 7-7.
Willie Wilson’s tackle behind the line of scrimmage deep in Rockmart’s territory is what forced the punt in the shadow of the ‘Jackets’ goal post.
The two teams traded touchdowns most of the night.
After Rockmart’s Davis ran for a 35-yard touchdown late in the second quarter, the Wildcats answered, this time through the air to start the drive, but a long run inside by Ausby set up the Wildcats at the Rockmart 10.
Ty McKey then went the rest of the way with 48 seconds tying the game with a 10-yard run to the right side.
Barron said after Saturday night’s game that the Wildcats will use the week off “work on us.”
“The big thing with these kids is making them understand that we play tough people to get better, “ Baron said. “It doesn’t matter what we do out of region, as long as it’s making us better.”
Villa Rica (0-2) played close despite practicing all week to play Temple, who had to back out of Friday’s originally scheduled tilt because of COVID. Rockmart was in a similar situation losing Friday night’s game for COVID reasons.
The Wildcats will play Sept. 10 at Northgate.
