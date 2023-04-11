Wildcats suffer 1st region loss in key game with Chapel Hill

In a key region baseball matchup with second-place Chapel Hill, the first-place Villa Rica Wildcats (17-4, 13-1) fell behind late and could not string together a comeback in a 5-2 loss on Monday.
This marks the Wildcats' first loss in region play this year and their third-straight loss overall, after falling to McEachern and East Paulding at the end of last week in non-region play.
Villa Rica managed just three hits on the night, all of which came in the third inning when they took a 2-0 lead.
In that inning, singles by Will Brookshire and Mason Westmoreland, as well as a walk by Braden Jones, loaded the bases. James Hutter was then hit by a pitch to score the first run, followed by an RBI single by Zach Pharr.
In total, Villa Rica batters struck out eleven times in the loss, working against starter Daniel McIntosh who went three innings and reliever Caiden Stewart who pitched a no hitter for the remaining four innings.
For the Wildcats, Brody Blair got the start and lasted four and two thirds innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while tossing four strikeouts. Brookshire pitched an inning and a third in relief.
Chapel Hill cut into Villa Rica's early lead batting in the bottom of the third, as William Barbary hit a sac fly to score one run. Then, two empty frames later, the Panthers took the lead for good, scoring two runs in the fifth inning.
Gregory Wardlaw tied the game at two runs after tagging up on a foul-territory fly out. Then, Jabari Johnson singled on the first pitch of his at bat, scoring the go-ahead run.
Villa Rica went one-two-three in the top of the sixth, and Chapel Hill added insurance in the bottom, scoring two runs with two outs on the board thanks to a hard ground-ball error and a Ryan Wynn double, making it a 5-2 game.
Three-straight strikeouts closed Villa Rica's chances in the top of the seventh inning.
With the loss, Villa Rica (17-4, 13-1) remains atop region 5-5A, ahead of Chapel Hill (17-8, 11-2).
However, the Wildcats and Panthers will meet again this Wednesday at Villa Rica's house, and the winner of that game will essentially clinch the region title, assuming that both teams will win out in their remaining region games.
Chapel Hill will have two games with Lithia Springs (5-12, 2-10) to close out their region schedule, while Villa Rica has a makeup game with Mays (7-13, 2-9) left on the docket.
Chapel Hill at Villa Rica is slated for 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
