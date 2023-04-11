Wildcats suffer 1st region loss in key game with Chapel Hill

Brody Blair started on the mound for Villa Rica in a hard-fought 5-2 region loss to Chapel Hill on Monday.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

In a key region baseball matchup with second-place Chapel Hill, the first-place Villa Rica Wildcats (17-4, 13-1) fell behind late and could not string together a comeback in a 5-2 loss on Monday.

This marks the Wildcats' first loss in region play this year and their third-straight loss overall, after falling to McEachern and East Paulding at the end of last week in non-region play.

