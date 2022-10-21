The tale of the Villa Rica Wildcats' 63-0 loss to the Creekside Seminoles in their first home game in a month can be summed up with how the first half played out.
It wasn't necessarily the Cats' inability to cross the goal line, they had trouble getting to the line to gain.
The Wildcats could not achieve a single first down in the first 22 minutes and 50 seconds of play. The drought ended with 1:10 to go in the first half on a defensive pass interference penalty.
The Wildcats didn't get another first down the rest of the night
Meanwhile, the Seminoles scored 20 straight first-quarter points.
And things got worse on Villa Rica's first play of the second quarter.
Creekside used the running game behind Travis Terrell. After a 22-yard gain, the next two plays, another rush and a swing pass to the right, both involving Terrell lost five yards total. An incompletion downfield forced the Seminoles to punt.
The Wildcats went backwards 10 yards before punting the ball back to Creekside.
After a productive run by Terrell, the Seminoles flooded the left side of their offensive formation with five wide receivers to start with before moving Terrell into the backfield.
The Wildcats had trouble with the look and the 'Noles struck first.
Shane Kelly caught a 27-yard TD pass with 6:13 to go to put the Seminoles up 6-0.
Creekside got another touchdown on a long run on 2nd and 17 when Roderick McCrary broke through for 72 yards and outran the Wildcats' defense.
The point after was blocked, but the Cats were still looking at a 12-0 deficit before the first quarter was over.
McCrary struck again after Villa Rica's third 3-and-out possession. He hit the middle of the Wildcats' defense for a 43-yard TD.
McCrary crossed the goal line on the two-point conversion to put the Wildcats down 20-0 with 1:14 to go.
That is where things stood after the first quarter.
On 3rd and 6, Terrell jumped a route on defense and picked off a Villa Rica pass and ran in for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. The PAT put Creekside up 27-0.
Creekside tacked on three more TDs before halftime and didn't look back from there leading 49-0 at halftime.
