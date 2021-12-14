This week’s basketball games between Villa Rica and Carrollton were initially supposed to be played on Saturday, but the teams had to postpone until Monday due to a power outage. It was clear the fans had a little extra time to anticipate the matchup. Carrollton’s girls impressed with a 67-41 win, and Villa Rica’s boys pulled off a crazy comeback win at a score of 64-61.
A milestone was achieved for coaches in both games. Carrollton girls’ coach Shon Thomaston got his 500th win at Carrollton while Villa Rica boys’ coach Jason Robinson notched his 300th win in game 2.
In the girls’ matchup, Carrollton’s Kanija Daniel started the game with a deep three from the right side of the arc to put the Trojans in front early. Villa Rica had two layup opportunities that would have put them back into the game, but Carrollton’s Jasmine Jones had a steal and two layups that put the Trojans ahead even further.
The Wildcats and Trojans exchanged three pointers, and Kaela Ward put the second three points on the board for Villa Rica. The Trojans drained a few midrange and short opportunities as well as a few foul shots, and the game was 17-6. That’s how the first quarter ended.
The Trojans were simply making the shots the Wildcats were missing. Carrollton had back-to-back midrange twos in the second quarter. Villa Rica responded with foul shots and a breakaway layup by Gracie Byford. The teams exchanged two more points apiece.
Just as it seemed like Villa Rica was getting into the game at 23-12, Carrollton came back with two steals and four points off of these Wildcat turnovers.
Late in the second, Daniel for the Trojans had an impressive and-one layup. She was huge for the Trojans all game long on both sides of the court. Byford for Villa Rica had a fastbreak layup and a three pointer late in the second. Byford got the home crowd back into the action.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, though, it seemed every time they had an opportunity to climb back into the game, Carrollton came up with a steal or a rebound and took it back the other way. The half ended with the score at 37-20. The Trojans were far in front.
To start the second half, both teams exchanged strong two point scores. Then, Carrollton’s Eghosa Obasuyi splashed another three to extend the Trojans’ lead. Carrollton’s defense continued to grab steals, and they used these to continue to pile on points in the second half.
For Villa Rica in the third, Byford had a clean three from the corner, and Ward had an and-one layup. Carrollton’s Marneja Daniel also had a notable third quarter with a three and a jump shot from the foul line.
For the rest of the game, Kanija Daniel and Carrollton’s defense continued to force turnovers, and the Trojans cruised to a victory at 67-41.
In the boys game, the Trojans also developed a lead rather quickly. The Wildcats missed several scoring opportunities in the early going. Hudson Blackmon and Maleke Terry for the Trojans continued the early run with a fadeaway shot and a layup, respectively. Carrollton was up early at 6-0.
Villa Rica’s Kannon Roberts finally put the Wildcats on the board with a three from deep, but the Trojans responded with three steals and six more points. Carrollton dominated in rebounds and steals in the first quarter, and they were able to continue to collect points off the glass.
Villa Rica called a timeout in the first quarter with the score 18-3. Carrollton’s Nolan Sorrells added a deep three, Villa Rica responded with a foul shot, and the quarter ended at 21-4.
At the beginning of the second, Villa Rica’s Christian Gravett came in and put together an effort to keep the ball on the Wildcats’ end of the court. With this effort and points from Caleb Odom and others, the game was 23-13. Villa Rica was on a streak.
The teams went back and forth in the next stretch, and both sides of the stadium went crazy with each score. Villa Rica started coming away with more defensive rebounds in the second quarter, and with a couple key layups from Trevon Sparks, the Wildcats cut the Trojan lead all the way down to 30-25 at halftime.
Villa Rica started out fast with a steal and layup to start the second half. They had a chance to cut the game to one point, but the Wildcats missed both tip-ins. The Trojans then started back with two sets of foul shots and a layup by Terry, and they re-established a lead at 36-27.
VR fought back again. The Wildcats cut into the Trojan lead, 31-36. Later in the third, Carrollton pulled away once again with a Terrell Carmichael three. It was a ten point game at 43-33. Still, Villa Rica would not be deterred amidst the back and forth streaks.
With a long pass to Odom for a layup, Villa Rica cut the lead to six late in the third. Then, Dorian Jordan hit a three from the corner to cut it all the way down to a 45-42 game. It was 49-44 going into the fourth. The Trojans had yet to give up the lead through three quarters.
In the fourth however, the Wildcats cut the lead down to just two points at 51-49. Villa Rica got a steal off a Carrollton inbound, Jordan launched the ball down the court, and Odom slammed in the tying score. The Villa Rica crowd went absolutely insane.
Then, after Trojan foul shots and a VR layup, it was 53-53. The teams exchanged points again, and the game was 55-55. Then, after a quick series of a layup and another Odom dunk, Villa Rica created its first lead of the night at 59-55. It seemed each big moment of the game for VR was highlighted by an Odom dunk.
The Wildcats led 60-57 with under two minutes to go. Trojan Sorrells tied the game with a deep three. Odom responded with a stepback two to give VR the lead once again. The last seconds of the game mostly came down to free-throw shooting.
VR led 63-61 with 24 seconds left. The Wildcats’ Roberts made one of two free throws to extend the VR lead to three points, at 64-61. Carrollton still had a chance to tie the game, and they called a timeout. The Trojans had at least three opportunities following the timeout to make the game tying three, but they missed on every one. The buzzer sounded and Villa Rica’s improbable comeback was complete at a score of 64-61.
