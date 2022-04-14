The Villa Rica High School Wildcats fell behind early in a 6-1 loss to the Midtown Knights on Wednesday. Before the loss, the Wildcats were on a two-game win streak with a sweep of New Manchester, but the streak came to a somewhat surprising end against a Midtown team that went into the matchup at 7-12 and 3-7 in the region.
Midtown put up three early runs in the first inning, scoring on an RBI single by Drew Gossett and a two-RBI triple by Sam McFarland. The Knights added on two more in the second inning, as Thomas Mayer and Sagor Levy had RBI hits. After two innings, it was 5-0 Midtown.
Charlie Payne toed the rubber for Midtown, and Villa Rica had a difficult time finding runs against him. The starter allowed seven hits and one run over five and two-thirds innings, but his 12 strikeouts were the most significant statistic against the Wildcats.
Jaden Camp took the loss on the pitcher’s mound for Villa Rica. The righty lasted one and one-third innings, allowing five hits and five runs while not throwing a walk. Jaxon Hembree threw for four and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen, surrendering one run on five hits and seven strikeouts.
Villa Rica found their only score of the night in the top of the third. Braden Jones singled on a hit towards second base, allowing Dorian Jordan to reach home plate. Midtown went on to answer with a run of their own in the bottom of the third, and the rest of the game was scoreless.
The Wildcats had eight total hits in the loss. Jones, Mason Westmoreland, and Layton Hyneman all had two hits to lead the team.
Midtown only had two more hits than Villa Rica with ten. Mayer went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Midtown in hits.
Villa Rica will look to settle the score against Midtown at home on Friday at 5:55 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.