Wildcats score 18 runs in one inning to beat Mays

ATLANTA — A grand slam by Braden Jones capped off an 18-run inning for Villa Rica last Friday as they defeated the Mays Raiders 21-0 in region action.
The game lasted three innings, and two Wildcat pitchers combined for a near no-hitter for Villa Rica, with Mason Westmorland starting and lasting two innings, allowing one hit and tossing four strikeouts, and Gavin Ponder finishing off the third inning to seal the win.
Mays committed a total of five errors in the field compared to a clean slate for Villa Rica.
The Wildcats built a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, starting on a ground out by Will Gaines and continuing on an error and a single by James Hutter.
Mays started the game out with a single, batting in the bottom half of the first, their only hit of the night, but three straight strikeouts tossed by Westmoreland ended the inning.
The second inning was blank for both teams, but Villa Rica circled the bases in the third. Hutter sent the first run of the inning home on an RBI single. Three walks and an error later, Villa Rica was up 7-0 with no outs, and Westmoreland tacked on two more on a two-RBI single.
In total, it took 20 plate appearances before Mays got one Wildcat out in the third inning, as the Raiders picked off two runners on Brody Blair’s at-bat with the score already at 21-0.
From the beginning of the third to the end, Villa Rica batters walked nine different times, added on top of six singles, two errors, two hits by pitch, and a reach on a dropped third strike.
For the three-inning game as a whole, Villa Rica earned ten hits and ten walks. Westmoreland and Jones led the offense with two hits each on three at bats.
Villa Rica’s next game will be at home against a winless Banneker team this Wednesday, and they will finish out their series with Mays this Thursday.
Both games are scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
