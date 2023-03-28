Wildcats score 18 runs in one inning to beat Mays

Braden Jones hit a grand slam to cap off Villa Rica’s 21-0 win over region opponent May last Friday.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

ATLANTA — A grand slam by Braden Jones capped off an 18-run inning for Villa Rica last Friday as they defeated the Mays Raiders 21-0 in region action.

The game lasted three innings, and two Wildcat pitchers combined for a near no-hitter for Villa Rica, with Mason Westmorland starting and lasting two innings, allowing one hit and tossing four strikeouts, and Gavin Ponder finishing off the third inning to seal the win.

