VILLA RICA — First-year head coach Wade Bailey earned the first win of his career on Wednesday as the Villa Rica Wildcats defeated the Central Lions, 4-1.
“Having played in this program for four years and getting my first head coaching job here has been incredible,” said Bailey.
He was a four-year varsity starter at Villa Rica High and graduated in 2014.
“This program has done so much for me as a player, that I’m just thankful for the opportunity to give back to the players and community. Villa Rica is a special place and hopefully there are a lot more wins to come,” he said.
In the win, the Wildcats and Lions both utilized a different pitcher every inning. The seven Villa Rica pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and allowed just four hits and three walks in the Wildcat win.
At the plate, Villa Rica had six hits, led by Matthew Green who had two hits on three at-bats with three RBIs. Central had four different Lions with one-hit nights.
Villa Rica jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, as Mason Westmoreland ran home after tagging up on a fly out by James Hutter. Green then got his first hit of the night in the second frame on a two-out double, scoring two runs to put the Wildcats up 3-0.
Central cut into Villa Rica’s lead by one run in the top of the third on a Joe Cooney double, but that was as close as the Lions would get for the rest of the night.
Green drove in the final run of the game in the fourth inning with a line-drive single to left field, and two-and-a-half innings later, Bailey sealed his first win.
“My expectations for my team is just that they show up everyday ready to play hard and bring lots of energy,” Bailey said. “If guys are able to show up and work day in and day out, I think we will be able to look back at the end of the season and be proud of what we were able to accomplish.”
And his experience being a two-time All-ACC second baseman for Georgia Tech in his college days may help the Bailey and the Wildcats as they progress through this first season.
In Bailey’s words, “Being able to play for Danny Hall is all the preparation you need to be a coach. Coach Hall has over 1,000 wins at the highest level of college baseball, so being able to take things from his practices and run them here has helped our players develop.”
“If he ever gets a chance to stop by and see one of our practices, I think he would see a very similar practice plan to what he’s used to seeing on the Flats.”
