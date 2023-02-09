VR Baseball vs. Central

Villa Rica baseball started off the season with a 4-1 win over Carroll-County foe Central on Wednesday. Pictured is Mason Westmoreland (5) sliding into home plate.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

VILLA RICA — First-year head coach Wade Bailey earned the first win of his career on Wednesday as the Villa Rica Wildcats defeated the Central Lions, 4-1.

“Having played in this program for four years and getting my first head coaching job here has been incredible,” said Bailey.

