The visiting Villa Rica Wildcats engaged in a high scoring brawl with their Region 6AAAAA rival, Lithia Springs High, on Friday night in Douglas County and outlasted the Lions in a 33-30 slugfest.
With the victory, coach Tim Barron’s squad claimed their fifth consecutive win after opening the season with a pair of seven-point losses to Pope and Rockmart. The Wildcats-Lions battle was a matchup similar to a heavy weight bout in which each opponent kept getting off the deck and mounting comebacks.
“We worked hard. Proud of the way we kept fighting,” Villa Rica first-year coach Tim Barron said Monday afternoon.
After Lithia narrowed the gap to 33-30 on a 80-yard, 10-play drive, coach Tim Barron’s squad was holding on to the slim lead and had possession with 3:13 left in the game. However, a fumble at midfield gave their hosts one final shot at claiming a dramatic come-back win.
The Lions drove to the Villa Rica 10, but fumbled on a second and goal play. Bo Adcock recovered in the end zone for the Wildcats with 39 seconds showing. With Lithia Springs having expended all of its timeouts, Ty McKey took a knee to end the game.
With the win, Villa Rica improved its overall record to 5-2 and 3-0 in region play. Lithia Springs fell to 2-6 and 1-2.
The Wildcats have an open date this week before resuming play on Oct. 29 on when they make another trip to Douglas County to take on another region foe, New Manchester.
The Wildcats threatened on their first possession of the game after forcing a Lithia punt. Ty McKey broke loose on a dazzling 42-yard run, and Bryson Ausby followed with a 10-yard gain to the 23. But the drive ended when Trey Long’s 40-yard field goal attempt fell short.
Lithia Springs then took the ball and marched 81 yards in 11 plays. Rashad Benson hooked up with Devon Green for a 24-yard score. The PAT was missed, and the Lions led 6-0 with 1:34 left in the 1st quarter,
On the first play of the second quarter, McKey tied the game on an 8-yard burst. Big plays on the drive were runs of 11 and 19 yards by McKey, and a 23-yarder by Colby Nalley. Coach Barron opted to go for two, but Bryson Aubsy was stopped short of the goal line, and the game remain tied, 6-6.
After forcing Lithia to punt, the Wildcats took the lead when they scored in six plays. McKey scored from the 8, but the PAT was missed, and the Wildcats were up 12-6.
The Lions failed on a fake punt from their own 28 on their next possession when a pass fell incomplete, and Villa Rica took over. From there, Harvison popped a 22-yard run, but fumbled into the end zone where the ball was recovered by his teammate, Mark McNeil, for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, and Villa Rica led 18-6.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, Lithia Spring’s Benson connected with Brownlee on a 12-yard scoring pass. The PAT was good, and the Wildcats held a 18-13 lead going into the locker room.
The second half began with the 81-yard, 12-play drive by Villa Rica that consumed half of the third quarter. On a 4th and 2 from their own 28, Coach Barron gambled and went for it. Nalley got the needed two yards and the first down.
Following 18 and 22-yard gains by Harvison, McKey scored from the 2 on a third and goal, Long booted the extra point, and the Wildcats were on top, 25-13.
After Lithia Springs narrowed the gap to 25-16 on a 34-yard field goal by Shawn Rigdon, the Lions forced Villa Rica to punt and quickly scored on a Benson 1-yard run. The PAT was good, and Villa Rica led by only two, 25-23 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Wildcats quickly struck back when Nalley rifled a 50-yard strike to Isaiah Hair on the first play of the final period. The try for two was good, and the Wildcats led 33-23 with 11:59 left to play.
With 8:40 showing, the Lions went 80 yards on a 10-play drive and scored on a halfback pass from Benson to Quess Dunson. The point-after was good, and Lithia Springs now trailed 33-30 with 5:46 left to play.
The Wildcats gave their hosts one last shot when they fumbled at midfield with 3:13 remaining. The Lions moved to VR 9, but fumbled on second down and the loose ball was recovered by Mark McNeil with 39 seconds left.
McKey took a knee to run out the clock, and Villa Rica had secured a 33-30 win.
