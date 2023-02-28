BREMEN — The Villa Rica Wildcats defeated Bremen 7-3 in cross-area baseball action last Friday, the Blue Devils’ first loss of the season.
Braden Jones was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats, throwing for four and one-thirds innings, with threes across the board: three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Brody Blair pitched the final two and two-thirds innings in relief, surrendering two hits with no runs while striking out four.
On the other end, Mitchell Sauls was credited for the loss for the Blue Devils with five runs allowed over four innings off six hits and seven strikeouts. Jake Steed and Noah Walker also pitched a combined three innings in relief.
The first three full innings of the game were empty for both teams despite having runners in scoring position a combined three times. Villa Rica finally broke open their offense in the top of the fourth, thanks to a James Hutter RBI double and a Will Orr RBI single.
Bremen loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, but a Trent McPherson strikeout thrown by Jones stranded all three runners and kept the Blue Devils scoreless.
Villa Rica then extended their lead in the fifth on balls put into play by Jones, Hutter and Orr, and it was 5-0 Wildcats.
These three batters led Villa Rica in hits in the win, with Orr going three for four at the plate, Hutter going two for three, and Jones going two for four. In total, the Wildcats stacked up nine hits.
Bremen finally found an answer on offense in the bottom of the fifth. The Devils scored three runs, as Jonah Hatchett scored on an Easton White ground out and two runners scored on a Steed single.
Hatchett led the Blue Devils offensively with two hits on three at bats out of Bremen’s total of five hits.
Bremen had just one out on the board after these first three runs, but a fly out and a strikeout ended their only scoring inning of the night.
From there, Villa Rica only continued to stretch the deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the final frame, and an even-count strikeout by Walker left two Bremen runners on base to close the game.
Bremen fell to 4-1, and they are scheduled to play Coosa at home this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Villa Rica improved to 3-1 on the season, not counting their pre-season win over the Central Lions. The Wildcats were scheduled for a rematch with Central on Tuesday, and their next game will be at home against Lithia Springs on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.