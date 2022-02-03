Villa Rica's boys basketball team received some great news last week after their impressive performance against Lithia Springs was cut short by an altercation in the stands.
Villa Rica head coach Jason Robinson said that Villa Rica's staff wanted to proceed with fans, as the altercation was not between any members of the basketball teams.
However, Robinson went on to say, "Lithia Springs' Principal was in attendance, and he deemed it unsafe and chose to suspend the game."
Villa Rica was ahead 50-36 at the beginning of the fourth quarter when the fight broke out in the stands and spilled onto the court. On the night of the game, Villa Rica's coaching staff was under the assumption that they would have to play the rest of the game at a later date.
“Expect a time and date to come back and finish it,” Villa Rica assistant principal and athletic director Rick Sauls said.
Later in the week, however, Coach Robinson received an email from Ernie Yarbrough, the Assistant Executive Director and Coordinator of Officiating for the Georgia High School Association.
Yarbrough wrote, "The game score will stand as it was at the point of interruption, and Lithia Springs will face penalties in accordance with GHSA policy."
As it stood, the game was considered a Lithia Springs forfeit, and the Villa Rica Wildcats got their victory after all. The game is in the books as a 14-point, 50-36 region win over the then-15-1 Lithia Springs Lions.
