Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.