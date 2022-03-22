Villa Rica Wildcat baseball fell 6-3 in a region game against the Maynard Jackson Jaguars on Monday. Ultimately, it was a three-run second inning from Jackson that made the difference in the game.
Jackson went three-up, three-down in the top of the first with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts, and Villa Rica looked to be on track with starter Caleb Floyd on the mound. In the bottom of the first, the Wildcats got on base when Layton Hyneman made a double out of a Jaguar error, but a ground-out left him stranded at the end of the inning.
Then, Jackson went to work on offense in the top of the second. With two outs and runners on second and third, Rhett Burley hit a double into the gap in left center field, sending home two runs. Burley ran in for the third run of the inning as well, as Shawn Givens single on a fly ball. Givens was caught at second to end the inning, but Jackson was up 3-0.
Burley was also Jackson’s starting pitcher, and Villa Rica struggled to find runs against him. The pitcher went for six innings allowing just three runs off five hits, striking out the Wildcats six times.
Jackson went on to have another three-run inning in the fourth, including a two-run homer by Burley. Once again, all three runs came after the second out of the inning, as Floyd and the Wildcats had trouble getting the third out with runners on base.
Villa Rica came back after being down 6-0, however. Zach Pharr hit a grounder to shortstop in the bottom of the fourth that sent Brady Perry home for VR’s first run.
The Wildcats’ strongest inning at the plate was the fifth, as nine different batters stepped into the box for Villa Rica. A Hyneman grounder and a Kade Robinson walk sent in two runs to make the score 6-3, but these would be Villa Rica’s last runs for the night.
For Villa Rica on the mound, Floyd threw for three and a third innings, surrendering six runs on five hits and two strikeouts. Perry threw for two-thirds of an inning, and Mason Westmoreland was on the mound for the rest of the game, allowing just two hits and no runs through 39 pitches.
