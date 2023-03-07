Villa Rica High School’s baseball team started off region play with two big statements, beating Lithia Springs 16-1 and Tri-Cities 12-2.
Wildcats earn two double-digit region wins
- By TUCKER COLE SPORTS@TIMES-GEORGIAN.COM
