VR Zach Pharr

Villa Rica baseball earned two double-digit wins to begin their region slate on Wednesday of last week and on Monday. Pictured is Zach Pharr.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

Villa Rica High School’s baseball team started off region play with two big statements, beating Lithia Springs 16-1 and Tri-Cities 12-2.

VR 16, Lithia 1

