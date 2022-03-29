Villa Rica baseball (7-9, 3-4) powerfully swept by Lithia Springs last Friday in a region double header, winning 13-0 in the first game through four innings and 16-1 through three innings in the nightcap.
Hayden Head threw a no-hitter to start off the night on Friday, leading the Villa Rica Wildcats past Lithia Springs 13-0.
Villa Rica wrapped up the victory thanks to nine runs in the second inning. Highlighting the inning was a grand slam from Braden Jones. The Wildcats had already scored five runs in the inning, and Jones homered on the first pitch of the at-bat for the base-clearer to make it 9-0.
Outside of Jones, the Wildcats’ offense in the inning came from walks by Wesley Gaines and Kade Robinson, a pair of errors on hits by Mason Westmoreland and Layton Hyneman, and a single by Jorden Murphy.
On the mound, Villa Rica’s Head lasted all four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out seven. Angel Rivera started on the mound for Lithia Springs. Rivera surrendered nine runs on four hits over one and two-thirds innings. Peyton Parker threw one and one-third innings out of the bullpen.
Villa Rica totaled nine hits in the first game. Jaxon Hembree and Murphy each collected three hits to lead the Wildcats. Villa Rica also did not commit a single error in the field. Hyneman had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.
Villa Rica quickly got ahead in game two, starting with four runs in the first, three in the second and yet another nine-run performance in the third inning.
Jaxon Hembree pitched for Villa Rica in the short win, going three innings, allowing just one run on one hit and striking out six.
Kade Robinson and Drew Coker both went two-for-two at the plate to lead Villa Rica in the blowout victory. Dorian Jordan, Robinson and Hembree all had two RBIs on the night to lead the Wildcats in that respect.
Even though it was not a grand slam as it was in the first game of the night, the Wildcats also homered again in the second game, as Hembree nailed a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the second.
