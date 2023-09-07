Wildcats at Trojans, Pulpwood Classic highlight week 4 football

For the second week in a row, eight out of nine coverage-area high school football teams are in action this Friday.
This includes four home games and four away games, with one cross-coverage game as Carrollton plays host to Villa Rica.
Also notably, the Heard County Braves will look for their first win of the season as they renew the Pulpwood Classic rivalry at home against Callaway this week.
Bremen is the only team with the week off as they prepare to face Gordon Lee at home next week to start region play.
Villa Rica (1-1) at Carrollton (2-1)
The Villa Rica Wildcats went on the road to Northgate last week and churned out their first win of the season, 24-23, with the only difference in the game being a missed extra point attempt by Northgate within the final minute of play.
The Trojans also went on the road and picked up a win, 33-13 over a top-ten team in Class 6A, Rome. The Trojan defense was the standout factor, forcing turnovers and goal-line stops, while the offense leaned heavily on sophomore running back Kimauri Farmer, who ended the night with just under 200 yards rushing and a pair of receiving touchdowns.
To state it frankly, the last time these two teams met, it was not pretty for Villa Rica. In a 69-0 decision in favor of Carrollton, the Trojans out-gained Villa Rica 429 yards to 156. The main difference in personnel this year will be Villa Rica’s addition of quarterback Zhay’lyn Bell, who will look to build on last week’s two-touchdown performance and break off a few more explosive plays.
Callaway (1-1) at Heard County (0-2)
The Heard County is off to a historically difficult start to the season. The Braves have not been 0-2 since 2019, when they lost their first four games and went 4-7 on the season. Last week, in a 24-21 loss to South Atlanta, it was turnovers that were the main issue. Freshman quarterback Ethan Tisdale threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions, and the Braves also lost a fumble.
Callaway leads the all-time Pulpwood Classic series 16 games to nine, with the most recent Heard County win being a 13-10 decision in 2018. This year, Callaway defeated 4A state runner up Cedartown 27-10 in their opener but fell to Troup County 21-13 last week. Going into the game, Callaway is ranked fourth in the class 2A composite rankings while Heard remains unranked in A-DI.
Tattnall Square (1-2) at Bowdon (1-2)
These two teams are in very similar positions after the first three weeks of the season. Like Bowdon, Tattnall started off with two consecutive losses, the first a 61-20 decision to the team Bowdon beat for a state championship last year, Schley County, who is currently ranked by all media polls as the top team in A-DII. Their second loss was 50-35 to St. Anne-Pacelli.
Both teams got back on track last week, Bowdon earning a 42-16 win over Bremen and Tattnall defeating Athens Christian 54-14. Last season, Tattnall gave Bowdon a contest, but the Red Devils pulled away for a 48-35 win. Tattnall is led by quarterback Antone Johnson, who leads the team in rushing with 484 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground this year.
Central (3-0) at McIntosh (3-0)
The Central Lions are 3-0 for the first time in seven years behind a defense that has allowed just 33 total points thus far and an offense led by a backfield made up of quarterback J.R. Harris and running backs Cam Bolton and Jonaz Walton.
The Lions will look to improve their record to 4-0 this week on the road against a team they defeated 61-40 in a barn burner last season, McIntosh. The Lions and Chiefs have already played one common opponent this season, Hampton, with McIntosh defeating Hampton 37-10 in week two and Central defeating them 42-7 in week three.
Haralson County (0-2) at Mary Persons (2-1)
Haralson County is still looking for their first win of the season after nearly stringing together a comeback against rival Bremen last week in a 10-7 loss. There were two main positives from last week: 1. The Rebel defense holding Bremen mostly in check, especially at the line of scrimmage and 2. Flashes of Khemp Boyd in the open field, including his 65-yard touchdown catch and run.
All of Mary Persons’ games thus far have been decided by one score, with wins over Northeast (20-14) and Trinity Christian (23-20) and a loss to Spalding (28-20). The Bulldogs return standout running back Duke Watson, who ran through Haralson County’s defense for 238 yards and two scores last year, so containing Watson will be key for the Rebels.
Mount Zion (2-0) at Heritage Newnan (0-2)
The Mount Zion Eagles’ schedule thus far has been very favorable for them, with two multi-score wins in their first two weeks of play over Greenville and Jordan, and it appears this trend may continue in week four with a contest against a winless Heritage of Newnan team.
Heritage has scored a total of six points through two games thus far, with one touchdown in a 48-6 loss to Chambers Academy in week one. Last week, the Hawks fell 14-0 to the previously winless Kendrick out of Columbus.
Lumpkin County (2-0) at Temple (3-0)
After scoring a school record 57 points in week one against Pike County, Temple put on another scoring clinic and tied the school record last week with a 57-21 win over Chattooga to keep their record flawless at 3-0. The Tigers continue to spread the ball around in their new wing-T offense, with four players with at least 12 or more carries this year.
Thus far, Lumpkin County is in a similar situation to Temple — undefeated with both games being double-digit decisions (44-27 over Union County and 46-7 over Franklin County). Both teams are much different than they were last year, but last season’s contest between the Indians and Tigers came down to the wire in a 27-20 Lumpkin win, and looking at the teams’ records, it may come down to just a few plays again this year.
