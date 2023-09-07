Wildcats at Trojans, Pulpwood Classic highlight week 4 football

Heard County looks to find their first win of the season in the Pulpwood Classic rivalry at home against the fourth-ranked team in class 2A, Callaway. Pictured is Heard County running back Antonio Heath.

 File Photo / Noah Schroyer

For the second week in a row, eight out of nine coverage-area high school football teams are in action this Friday.

This includes four home games and four away games, with one cross-coverage game as Carrollton plays host to Villa Rica.