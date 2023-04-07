The Villa Rica Wildcats hosted the McEachern Indians Thursday night as the Wildcats looked to extend their win streak to 16 wins.
The Wildcats gave Brody Blair the start and the Indians treated the matchup as a bullpen game with seven different players making an appearance.
The Indians came out early with a double in the top of the first that Blair was able to escape the inning unharmed. The Indians bats continued to stay hot over the course of the game with four doubles over the course of the game.
The Wildcats offense got off to a much slower start with the first three Wildcats striking out in the bottom of the first on 15 pitches.
Despite striking out in his first at-bat, Mason Westmoreland went on to tally three hits, two RBIs, and scoring a run, including a RBI triple to get the scoring started for the Wildcats in the home half of the third.
Westmoreland scored the Wildcats second run by tagging up on a sacrifice fly by Wesley Gaines. Braden Jones, Cooper Robinson and Layton Hyneman all tallied one hit as well.
Going into the top of the sixth inning, the game was close with the Indians up 5-3. The first two batters of the sixth were walked, putting runners on first and second before a deep fly ball to center field advanced the runner on second to make it runners on first and third with just one out.
After a third walk of the inning, the bases were loaded, setting up a big inning for the Indians. With a pair of singles and a bases-clearing double, the Indians jumped up to a 10-3 lead on the Wildcats.
Villa Rica managed to get one run back in the bottom of the sixth after back to back hit by pitch and a single from Cooper Robinson. However, the Wildcats were ultimately unlucky to not get more after a hard line drive straight at the Indians pitcher, Tyriq Snead, led to a double play taking the energy out of the Villa Rica side.
In the bottom of the seventh a Villa Rica comeback looked to be in the cards again after a Layton Hyneman lead off single and a Westmoreland double that put him just a home run away from the cycle.
However, the Indians pitcher, Noah Johnson, got a ground ball to himself and struck out the next batter en route to a 10-4 win over the Wildcats.
Head Coach Wade Bailey talked about bouncing back from a tough loss that saw a 15 game win streak ended saying, “I think the guys all year have kinda understood what it takes to show up everyday, so I’m gonna give the guys the rest of the night to think about what they could have improved on to maybe win this game, but these guys are going to be ready to show up tomorrow."
Said Bailey, "We’ve talked about it all year, they’re a pretty resilient group so I am excited to see what team shows up tomorrow.”
The Wildcats have three region games left two of which come against second place Chapel Hill Panthers and the final against the Mays Raiders. The Wildcats are currently 13-0 in region and need just one win against Chapel Hill to clinch the one seed.
