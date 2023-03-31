The Villa Rica Boys and Girls hosted the Chapel Hill Panthers Thursday night to close out the Wildcats regular season as well as 5A Region 5 play Thursday afternoon.
The Villa Rica girls came into the game with an 13-3-1 record and the boys came in at 12-2-2. Both games were vital to the Wildcats season as the matchup would decide whether or not the Wildcats would be hosting a first round playoff game.
Girls
The first half of the girls matchup saw the ball bouncing around out of possession more than either team had the ball.
Coach Tracey Coslin talked after the game saying, “We were having trouble finding passes. I just told them to keep it simple. We got a little bit lucky and our defense stepped up. We just had to quit giving away fouls in the middle of the field. We cleaned it up though, and the girls did well.”
Despite the struggles in possession, freshman striker Hayden Glover managed to break the deadlock with 20 minutes left in the first half. Glover completed her brace after Sophomore Justice Rogers worked the ball down the right wing and cut it back for Glover to put past the keeper. Glover had chances in the second half to complete her hat trick but was unable to do so netting on the outside of the post on a few occasions.
After a game that was physically, mentally, and emotionally Coslin said, “We got spring break coming up so we got a week off. That whole region on the other side their top four are all in the top ten of the state. We are gonna get a nice break in to get everybody relaxed. Hopefully heal some people and start working towards the end of the week.
The Villa Rica girls finished their regular season with a record of 14-3-1 and will host Greater Atlanta Christian School on April 11 in the first round of the GHSA 5A state playoffs.
Boys
The Villa Rica boys did not take long to get started against Chapel Hill as Junior Lovesson Placide dribbled around three chapel hill defenders before finally laying the ball off to sophomore Ezra Miahnahri. Miahnahri picked up his brace running down a pass from junior Jesse Whaley.
In the dying moments of the first half junior goalkeeper Eddy Hernandez pulled off a diving save followed by a sliding block that kept the ball out of play maintaining a Wildcats clean sheet going into the break.
Miahnahri returned the favor to Whaley at the beginning of the second half by finding the winger through on goal for a counter attack goal to make it 3-0 seemingly wrapping up the game.
Just moments later with 26 minutes left in the game Hernandez ran out to recover a ball that had been punted towards him. The referee blew his whistle and ran towards Hernandez to show a yellow card and give a free kick to Chapel Hill in a dangerous area.
Due to the yellow cad, Hernandez was forced to come off the field until the next stoppage in play. Senior defender Gavin Eddy put the goalkeeping gloves on for the free kick that in the end deflected off his fingertips into the net making the score 3-1 and giving the Panthers life.
With less than 20 minutes remaining in the game the Panthers brought it back further after junior Kenny Pameni made the score 3-2. In an attempt to hold on to the game, Wildcats coaching staff were adjusting their midfield and defensive tactics, moving sophomore Nolan Alba around the field and eventually having Alba man mark Pameni from the sideline.
Coach Kenny Thompson instructed Alba to never leave Pameni. “We knew that was their player. First half I kinda knew it. Everything was being played through him so we said with about 20 minutes left we were just gonna have him mark him the whole time," Thompson said after the game. "Our goal was to get as much pressure or as much surrounding him so he couldn’t get the ball."
The Villa Rica boys held onto the 3-2 lead moving them to 13-2-2 with a final record in the region of 7-1. The Wildcats will host the Cambridge Bears on April 12.
When asked about how important it is for the Wildcats to be able to play under the pressure, Thompson said, “It’s playoff time now. It could be a one goal difference. It could be a 1-0 difference. Again our defense got broken down a little bit, if we defend well we can win every game.”
