Wildcat soccer to host playoffs following wins

Ezra Miahnahri shoots his second goal of the night in a win over region opponent Chapel Hill.

 BY NOAH SCHROYER

The Villa Rica Boys and Girls hosted the Chapel Hill Panthers Thursday night to close out the Wildcats regular season as well as 5A Region 5 play Thursday afternoon.

The Villa Rica girls came into the game with an 13-3-1 record and the boys came in at 12-2-2. Both games were vital to the Wildcats season as the matchup would decide whether or not the Wildcats would be hosting a first round playoff game.

