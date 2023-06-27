Music, parades, and much more are planned to celebrate the Independence Day holiday next week throughout Carroll and Haralson Counties.
Many areas will have celebrations that start with music and fun and conclude with a fireworks finale as well.
In Carrollton on Saturday, July 1, the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. at the Amp at Adamson Square followed by the Carrollton Wind Ensemble, 6 p.m., the Amp at Adamson Square on Sunday.
Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4 kicks off with The Peoples' Parade, at 10 a.m.
The annual parade sponsored by the Carrollton Sertoma Club will progress through downtown Carrollton starting at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at the Dairy Queen on US 27 in Carrollton, heads north on 27, right on to Alabama Street, continues on Newnan Street through Adamson Square and out Bankhead Highway, ending at Robinson Salvage Overstock.
Parade applications and payment should be mailed to the Carrollton Evening Sertoma Club at Box 2629, Carrollton, Ga. 30112. For additional information, contact Rebecca Smith at 770-830-6600 or rsmithjos@hotmail.com
VILLA RICA
Monday, July 3 - 17th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1605 S. Carrollton Villa Rica Highway
Entertainment: Georgia native Leah Belle Faser will bring an authentic musical style that breaks down the wall of many genres but is a singer who remains grounded in a sound seasoned with country, pop rock and folk music influences. Also performing will be “The Platinum Band," a high-energy variety dance band out of Atlanta that will play top hits, including dance hits from the 80’s Rock, 90’s Hip Hop, R&B, Funk and Disco eras.
Food vendors, face painting, inflatable slides, and helicopter rides will be available. Admission cost is free.
VIP parking passes are available for $10, and may be purchased and picked up at Gold Dust Park
In Temple on Monday, July 3rd - Family Fourth on the 3rd will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Temple Recreation Department, 240 Rome Street
“It's a Temple Family Park Day" will be filled with fun games, activities, food, prizes, and music. Activities will include softball, kickball, soccer, and interactive family games throughout the day. The gym will be open for volleyball and basketball. Tennis, pickleball and basketball will be on the outdoor multi-court.
The grill will be fired up for hamburgers and hot dogs, with baked beans, chips, and sweet tea. Bring your tents and lawn chairs and come hang out at the park.
TALLAPOOSA
On Monday in Tallapoosa, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. -Independence Day Fireworks will be held at Helton Howland Park followed by an Annual Veterans Program on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at League Lowe Park (Haralson County Veterans Memorial Park) at intersection of Hwy 100 N and Robertson Avenue
The 4th of July Parade is set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., begins at Providence Church Road and ends at Ball Park on Broad Street.
