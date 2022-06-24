Everyone has opinions, but mine end up in the newspaper. One goal is to educate. Even if readers don’t like my point of view, maybe they’ll learn something. I write about politics and culture. That covers a lot of territory and taps into my interests. Trips around the block amassed experiences and a strong civic resume.
In Charlotte, I was involved with the arts and left decades of fingerprints on the Afro-American Children’s Theater and the art museum, as a docent. I managed a political campaign. I also raised millions for community projects. I grew up in a family where we discussed current events daily, and voting in every election was a tradition. A have a passion for research and a dedication to facts.
After moving to Carrollton, disapproval with the cancellation of a local production of Rocky Horror Picture Show inspired me to submit my first comment to the newspaper. I realized that I have a lot to say. Four years of a presidential reality show was a gift, but there are more pleasant ways to fill blank pages.
Auditing writing classes at UWG sharpened my ability to draw the right words from the well of ideas. A philosophy class reminded me to use logic in my arguments. Poetry readings and lectures enlightened me. When an established writer advised would-be writers to write about what they know best, including family, I’d instinctively figured that out.
My son Kaliq works in Atlanta for the police department and dodges danger daily. My daughter Sommer lives and works in Washington, DC and travels the world on weekends. They’re never dull. Last month, I wrote about Sommer’s trip to Guatemala, followed by our stay in Atlanta. Because I mentioned an election-night party held at our hotel, a writer friend sent the headline, “Dee Dee Murphy tackles Herschel Walker.”
Sommer was home, but a week later she and her friends converged on Philadelphia for the two-day Roots Festival and picnic. Upwards of 60,000 tickets were sold to the 15th annual event.
When it ended, and she drove back to DC, Sommer felt tired. Of course she was; I tire just writing about her life. She stopped at a friend’s house for a potty break and took a Covid test. It was positive.
Sommer is double vaccinated and boosted and tested negative before she left Guatemala. She texted friends who joined her in Philly, and they were okay. But my daughter was sick. She thinks maybe her busy schedule and fatigue from traveling made her immune system a sitting duck for the virus.
She felt worse after she got home and worse still for days. She could barely talk and was too weak to get out of bed. Her head hurt, her bones hurt, everything ached. She lost her sense of taste and smell. Eating was out of the question. I left her alone, but after two days, I sent an email requesting proof of life.
Everyone who’s had Covid has a story.
I recently reconnected with a work colleague from 20 years ago. When I told her Sommer had Covid, my friend told me about her experience with the affliction. She contracted it and spread it to her daughter, who was pregnant with her first child. Talk about guilt and what ifs.
Sommer isolated in her apartment. It’s difficult not being close to your child when she’s sick. Not being there to comfort her and leave a bowl of hot soup at the door. Her father was sorry Charlotte was so far away. Foremost in my mind was the statistic that people die from Covid every day.
According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering Coronavirus Tracker, as of June, 21, U.S. Coronavirus deaths are at a current level of 80, up from 36 the day before, and up from 75 one year ago.
It was a tense week for our family, before she emailed the image of a negative test. She bounced back, because it’s hard to keep her down. During last weekend’s heat wave, my sociable daughter joined friends for their annual tubing trip down the Shenandoah River. Chilly water. Oy vey! Too soon.
In September, Sommer and friends will visit Christina’s family in Mauritius, so I checked it out. The island nation in the Indian Ocean about 1,200 miles off the southeast coast of Africa is east of Madagascar. Mauritius is the safest country in Africa and ranks high on the Global Peace Index and the Legatum Prosperity Index, above many European countries. Mauritius is famous for the Dodo, an extinct flightless bird.
Learning is another reason why I write. Trivia will come in handy if I ever appear on Jeopardy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.