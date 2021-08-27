I have met so many groups of people in the short time I have been in Carrollton, and you have all been so gracious to me.
From business and civic leaders, to those I meet by happenstance at a restaurant. I have been fortunate that there have been absolutely no negative experiences here.
I thought I might offer a bit of personal insight this week about a cause that I have become attached to -- as have many parents around the country.
There is a club that is growing by leaps and bounds, especially in the last couple of years.
On Tuesday, I will stand with those who have lost loved ones, especially children, to overdose. Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day.
According to the International Drug Policy Consortium's website, International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on Aug. 31 each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose, and to reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.
It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.
International Overdose Awareness Day spreads the message that the tragedy of overdose death is preventable.
Symbols of International Overdose Day include the silver badge, the purple wristband, and purple lanyard. Together, they raise awareness of the detrimental effects overdoses have on those who suffer them, as well the people closest to them.
Wearing these symbols is a demonstration of support for all who have experienced such loss. They are also a reminder that every life is precious and holds meaning and value.
Cody Shawn Guthrie died March 16, 2021 of fentanyl toxicity. He was my firstborn child, my only son, and left this world at the age of 29.
His death has kindled a fire in me to fight against the manufacture, distribution and use of illicit fentanyl.
There is a private group on Facebook that is aimed to help remember those lost. A couple of mothers began making banners of headshots of those who have overdosed submitted by loved ones. They began making banners in June 2019. The first three were completed simultaneously.
There are 150 photos to each banner. My son is on Banner 23. Number 26 is nearly complete. That's how fast the tragedy of this epidemic is spreading.
I have a personal goal of awareness that will start with urging governments at every level to take steps not only to treat victims, but to prosecute those who give this poison to our citizens, especially our young people.
I call on law enforcement to pursue dealers in these death cases and prosecutors to levy charges to dealers in overdose deaths of negligent homicide, or manslaughter.
Many times, the consumption of fentanyl is not even known by the victim, who often believe they are buying something else that is non-lethal. Sometimes, it's cut into a drug they regularly use.
According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine, but about 100 times more potent.
Under the supervision of a licensed medical professional, fentanyl has a legitimate medical use. Patients prescribed fentanyl should be monitored for potential misuse or abuse.
Illicit fentanyl, primarily manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the United States through Mexico, is being distributed across the country and sold on the illegal drug market.
Fentanyl is being mixed in with other illicit drugs to increase the potency of the drug, sold as powders and nasal sprays, and increasingly pressed into pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioids. Because there is no official oversight or quality control, these counterfeit pills often contain lethal doses of fentanyl, with none of the promised drug.
I call on legislators to craft laws that punish those who push poisons, many of which are readily prescribed and available.
From Jan. 1 to Aug. 26, 2021, the emergency departments at Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica report that they have seen a combined 389 drug overdoses. For all of 2020, the hospitals provided care for 445 total drug overdoses.
In the United States, 70,630 people died as a result of opioid overdose according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
To those like me, who have experienced such irreplaceable loss, I am deeply sorry.
On Tuesday, I will wear purple, not for a sports team or civic club.
But for a club that I desperately wish I was not a member.
May we all be comforted one day with a unity that none of us ever wanted.
