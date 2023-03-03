There are a lot of people to thank.
When I think back on the March 2, 2023, I will forever remember what if felt like to stand in front of nearly 300 people at City Station to tell my story.
In the interest of full disclosure, I wasn't that nervous about standing up in front of people and talking during Thursday's first Fentanyl Summit at City Station. That's come natural to me most of my life. What is most of America's greatest fear is exhilarating for me.
Call me weird. (You wouldn't be the first one.)
But at 10 p.m. Wednesday night, it hit me.
This was getting real, and briefly I wondered what the hell was I doing? This little voice in my head was trying to tell me how bad I was going to spiral out of control into grief after I the initial high of being on stage was over.
Was I crazy? (Well, yes, but that's another column.)
Since learning about speaking at Thursday's event, I wondered how to prepare. Should I write it out? Should I bring notes with me? Should I wing it?
I simply spoke from my heart.
There was a part that I left out, however.
I was unable to display 30 banners that I had brought from an organization that I am a part of in the grieving process called "Can You See Me Now?"
Those 30 banners have 150 faces on them each. That comes out to 4,600 faces.
My boy is on banner 23. His two-year anniversary is in two weeks, and they have filled seven more banners since and they are about to finish No. 31.
Another face on one of those banners belongs to the son of Denise Thompson. Many know her as a postal carrier. She has worked for the Carrollton post office for 33 years. Her son Jeremy is on Banner 27.
She was so nervous to get up and speak on Thursday, but she did an amazing job as did Doreen Barr from Fayetteville. Those mothers should serve as an inspiration to all of us.
We all received so much information, and to me the message was fairly clear: We are in this together, and no one is alone.
No one person is solely affected by this type of tragedy, or any tragedy for that matter.
One death that should not have happened, as is the case with many overdoses, or poisonings, or suicides, or even accidental deaths, can shatter a photo album full of lives.
I've experienced it. I've watched it.
To those who stepped out and made Thursday's event possible, I salute you.
I honor Mental Health Advocate Jodie Goodman and Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards for having the vision, and bravery to get all of us together.
I am doubly honored that he asked me to be a part of it from the beginning.
I have been asked to be a part of the Attorney General's Opioid Task Force, but have yet to be notified of any meetings in the last nearly year and a half.
I sincerely hope that money being distributed from his office down from Opioid settlements from the large pharmacy companies make it to those in need and are given to organizations that are helping people.
As I said on that stage on Thursday, I don't care who you align with politically whether it is red, blue, pink or purple, we have to fight.
In my book, if you are not fighting with me or for me, then you are fighting against me, especially when it comes to this issue.
We are past time where we can just sit around and just talk, or wish, or even blame.
It is time to act.
Legislators in every state must push through laws that make dying from the intake of illegal drugs a murder charge for those who supply those that die from that drug. If there must be minimum sentencing laws, then so be it.
Prosecutors and judges must push through the system and provide maximum sentences to those who are killing our loved ones with this poison.
Police, fire, and first responders, I see you. Thank you for what you are doing in what feels impossible.
Lastly, and certainly not least, we must do our best to stop the judgement of those who find themselves in addiction. We must search for compassion, and ways to make a difference in whatever ways we can.
Cody took those opioids to ease the physical pain of a broken ankle. It didn't occur to me that he kept taking them for mental and emotional pain as well — until it was much too late.
I will admit something else.
On the night he died, I intentionally stood outside the back door of the hospital to watch the coroner load him into the back of the vehicle. The memory of him in that body bag fuels me for this fight as does the memory of closing his casket one final time after we said good-bye to him.
I don't want you to go through this. I don't want you to feel this. I don't want you to walk my walk.
That is why I fight.
