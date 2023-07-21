Don’t we all love a good fight? Don’t we love to watch celebrity feuds? Don’t we even love it more when we can feel like we can take sides? Especially when we think the entire world is ganging up one of our own? Country Music Television seemed to pick a fight with Country Music artist and Macon, Georgia’s own Jason Aldean this week by pulling his video for “Try That in a Small Town.”

CMT confirmed this week that, after initially airing Jason Aldean’s highly controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town,” the network pulled the video on Monday.