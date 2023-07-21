Don’t we all love a good fight? Don’t we love to watch celebrity feuds? Don’t we even love it more when we can feel like we can take sides? Especially when we think the entire world is ganging up one of our own? Country Music Television seemed to pick a fight with Country Music artist and Macon, Georgia’s own Jason Aldean this week by pulling his video for “Try That in a Small Town.”
CMT confirmed this week that, after initially airing Jason Aldean’s highly controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town,” the network pulled the video on Monday.
No one from the network nor Aldean’s label gave any comment on the CMT decision. Billboard was first to report the video being removed by the network. Aldean defended the song via Twitter on Tuesday.
“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far. As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”
“ ‘Try That In A Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that’s what this song is about.” Macon is roughly seven times the size of Carrollton. Sheryl Crow, who is from Kennett, Missouri a town of just over 10,000 in the state’s bootheel lashed out at Aldean on her Twitter account. “Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence,” she tweeted. “You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.” Crow is 100% correct.
I think the controversy is more about the video and the images and the history of the location where the video was shot. According to NBC News, part of that history is about Henry Choate, 18, who was accused of assaulting a white 16-year-old girl. He was jailed, but a mob of hundreds of white people kidnapped him from his cell. He was tied to the back of a car and dragged across town, and eventually hanged in front of the Maury County Courthouse. Choate was one of at least 20 Black men in Maury County to be lynched or kidnapped and presumably killed by the KKK or white mobs, according to local historian Elizabeth Queener.
Also according to an NBC News report, the courthouse and other sites like it have come to represent the series of lynchings that terrorized Black people throughout the Jim Crow era, and an enduring symbol of white supremacy, said Robert David Bland, an assistant professor of history and Africana studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Beyond Choate, more than 230 Black people were lynched in Tennessee between 1877 and 1950, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. Remember when I asked earlier if we like a good fight? Don’t we all love a good conspiracy theory, too? What if this was all planned? What if the record company saw an underperforming single and decided to ramp up a little controversy to get things going? I looked up the chart performance of the song since it was released on May 22. I looked up Country Air Check and Music Row Magazines. In nine weeks on the chart, “Try That in a Small Town” has only moved from No. 38 to No. 21 on Country Air Check.
On Music Row, the song debuted at No. 74, jumped to 36 before rising to No. 30, 24, 20, 18, 17 and 14. It cracked the top 10 this week at No. 10.
By comparison, “Fast Car,” a cover of Tracy Chapman’s tune by Luke Combs released a week earlier, is at No. 1 on July 17, and hasn’t been out of Country Air Check’s Top 10 since May 30. By Week 7 (June 23), “Fast Car” was at the top of the Music Row Magazine chart with Aldean’s tuns at No. 20. So did record executives decide to toe the line of promoting lynching and violence so it gets national attention? Did they sit in the board room at Broken Bow Records and surmise that they could cause this stir, because even deplorable publicity is good publicity? Probably not.
Let’s be honest. CMT announcing the pulling of the video only alarmed the conservative masses and compelled them to put their money where there protests are. Since the video release, the song has skyrocketed sales numbers over the last few days climbing to the top of the iTunes and is steadily climbing the Amazon sales rankings. Eric Church said during his acceptance speech of the CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2020 that “...I believe this, I really believe this: It’s gonna be music that brings us out of this. That is the one thing that’s gonna save the world. Politicians are about division; music is about unity. And I promise you, it’s gonna take everyone in this room to unite.”
Was Jason Aldean in that room?
