The city of Whitesburg conducted their work session Tuesday evening to discuss a few items of city business, but the conversation heated up during public comments when multiple members of the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library group spoke up about their concerns regarding the library’s funding.
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library invited West Georgia Regional Library System Director Stephen Houser to the meeting, who discussed the funds needed to keep the library open.
Houser mentioned that the Whitesburg budget came out in December with a $6,000 budget cut to the librarian’s salary taking it from $16,000 to $10,000, but $12,000 is minimum for the 14-year-old library to run. According to Houser, the city's budget increased by $180,000 overall.
“I spoke with Mr. [William] Smolar and told him how the 50% salary square no longer works to keep this library open. I gave him the minimum amount that the Whitesburg Public Library needed to be open. That amount was put into the proposed budget and it was before this very council that was told we have been underfunded for several years now by the city of Whitesburg. We needed $12,000 to keep this library open, not 50%. You put that amount in the budget and it was passed. I also presented you with an agreement to provide funding for this library for this year and next. I was told that you would get back to me the following week on that agreement and here we are several months later, no payments to WGRLS to operate that library and no action on the agreement that was presented. There is no longer any time for this council to wait. We need a signature on this agreement by June 30. I urge you to add this agreement to your agenda for next week’s meeting to show your dedication for this library and provide the funding that you have already agreed to.”
According to Smolar, before the money for the library was taken out of the budget “everything was going smoothly.” He stated that the library was only using $10,000 of the money which is why the $6,000 was cut.
“At no time did Mr. Houser come prior, to me cutting it out saying we need more money or we need an increase on what you’re paying on the librarian’s salary. I got invoices here with his initials on it clearly stating 50% salary and benefits for Bailey,” said Smolar, who has served 13 years on the council.
Mayor Amy Williford said in a Facebook comment responding to a statement given by Houser on behalf of the West Georgia Regional Library Systems that “since the verbal agreement with Mr. [Jim] Cooper in 2008, we agreed to pay half of the librarian’s salary and benefits. We have never had a problem with the invoices submitted or paying our part.”
The Whitesburg library has not received any increases in funding from the Whitesburg City Council since the library opened in 2008, according to Houser. In 2019, due to the lack of any funding increase and rising costs, WGRLS administration cut the hours for the Whitesburg library manager, making that position less than full-time and ineligible for benefits, which cut overall costs by $10,000, per Houser.
According to Smolar, there are only 580 residents living in the Whitesburg city limits and they are being asked to support the 4,000 that live outside of the limits. The city had $136,000 cut out of LOST, meaning they will start 2023 “$136,000 in the hole,” per Smolar.
There was a petition initiated by the friends which caused Smolar and Williford to receive over 150 emails, they said. According to Smolar, only three people were from within the city of Whitesburg while other supporters were from out of the state.
Williford stated that she was out during January and February when funds for the library were being discussed due to surgery and felt that it was “unfair” to be blamed for what she was not present for.
“It gets personal when I’m getting emails saying how unchristian I am,” Williford said.
Multiple members from the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library stated that many residents use the library’s free wifi and the hotspot because they cannot get the service where they were located.
Wifi users were accused by Williford that they use it just to “watch porn at night.” Chief Chris Gilliland said that this was going on due to the lack of full staff at the police department to monitor. The department now has a full staff after two and half years, per Williford.
Robert Gamble, superintendent of the water department, spoke up after about 45 minutes of back and forth debate occurred stating that “a lot of he-say-she-say” had gone on long enough and Houser and Williford needed to set a date to speak so that the work session could move forward.
The Whitesburg Council's regular meeting will take place June 6 at 6 p.m.
