Tuesday night's meeting of the Whitesburg's city council was largely to discuss local option sales tax (LOST) distribution and funding for a post-holiday event after the 4th of July.
Mayor Amy Williford called the council meeting to order with all members of the council present. The minutes for the June 6 mayor and council meeting and May 31 work session were unanimously approved.
The minutes for the special called meeting that occurred on June 22 were listed on the agenda for approval, but due to Councilmember William Smolar being absent for that meeting, he requested the minutes not be approved at the July 5 council meeting.
The council unanimously approved the resolution for the intergovernmental agreement for LOST distribution in Carroll County.
The city of Whitesburg was proposed to receive 0.55% of the 2022 LOST based on their population of 596, per the 2020 census. In 2012, Whitesburg received 1.10% of LOST funds based on the 2010 census population of 588.
Councilmember Lucy Gamble requested $2,500 from the recreation department fund that was designated for festivals to host a post-holiday block party and firework event.
According to Gamble, she has raised $1,000 and has another $1,000 "on the way."
The funds she requested will be enough in total to hold the event.
The council unanimously approved to allow Gamble to use the $2,500.
The event will take place Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. regardless of weather at the Whitesburg Recreation Department located at 60 Booster Field Drive.
There will be free food, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, music and vendors on site. The fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m. with a window for a possible rain delay.
Water Superintendent Robert Gamble made the announcement that the city’s water well No. 2 went back online Tuesday.
“It’s back up and running now, so that’s great,” Gamble said.
Gamble also mentioned looking into adding an additional well site to the city. Smolar requested an estimate for the well, so the council can discuss available funds for the project.
The next Whitesburg City Council meeting will be August 8 at 6 p.m.
