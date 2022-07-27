The city of Whitesburg's monthly work session was to discuss millage rate, but was unable to go into details due to the absence of a council member.
Although Mayor Amy Williford called the meeting to order with most of the Whitesburg City Council present, the absence of Councilmember William Smolar prevented detailed discussion of the city’s millage rate.
Smolar is over the city’s finances and has the information to go into depth about Whitesburg’s millage rate and answer the residents’ questions. Due to him being out sick, the council plans to discuss and vote on millage rate at the August 1 meeting.
According to supplemental documents regarding millage estimate explained by Councilmember Lucy Gamble, at the time of the work session the council is proposing to keep the millage rate the same at 7.569.
Aside from the August 1 meeting, City Clerk Sherry Bilbo will announce via the Times-Georgian of the public hearing associated with Whitesburg millage rates.
