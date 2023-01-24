Whitesburg Elementary School speed cameras will stop issuing warnings and begin giving out citations Feb. 1 to offenders.
The Whitesburg Police Department set up speed cameras in the Whitesburg Elementary School school zone in early January and have since then been issuing warnings to motorists that are traveling 10 mph over the speed limit.
The cameras have been running an hour before and an hour after school since then. According to state law, the cameras must be advertised via proper signs along with only issuing warning tickets for the first 30 days of operation which the WPD is currently following.
Beginning on Feb. 1, the cameras around Whitesburg Elementary School will begin issuing citations for offenders who go 10 mph over the listed speed limit
The WPD issued a statement saying that “our goal is to keep our community safe by reducing the speed at which vehicles travel through this school zone.”
According to GA code 40-14-18 section A1, law enforcement have the right to enforce speed limits within school zones via photographically recorded images.
There are similar speed zone safety cameras installed near Bay Springs Middle School on Highway 61 and Sharp Creek Elementary on Highway 113 within the Villa Rica School District.
Cameras operate during normal school hours in addition to operating one hour before classes are scheduled to begin and one hour after classes are finished. Cameras will capture images of the license plate of vehicles that exceed the school zone speed limit and citations will be issued during this time frame, per CCSO last year.
CCSO issued information just before the current school year stating, “Crucial times when citations are subject to be issued are when students are being dropped off and picked up from school when students, staff, and guardians are most susceptible to being injured by speeding vehicles.”
