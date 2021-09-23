Whitesburg, the small town located near the Chattahoochee River, has about 700 people according to the latest census. But there was a time when the town was much bigger.
For a brief time in the 1870s, when the railroad was being built between Griffin and Carrollton, Whitesburg threatened to outgrow the county seat. It was also a wild town, with alcohol-fueled fistfights among railroad workers who were being paid for dangerous work.
The railroad today doesn’t play much of a role in the life of Whitesburg, but the town owes its existence to the rails. Because when the railroad was being built, those rowdy rail workers hit a problem that literally stopped them in their tracks.
**
Back before the Civil War, when railroads in Georgia were turning tiny villages into major cities, a group of entrepreneurs organized the Savannah, Griffin and North Alabama Railroad Company. Their plan was to build a railroad connecting Griffin to existing rail lines in north Alabama, with the line passing through Carrollton.
But that plan was metaphorically derailed by the Civil War, which put the project on hold for almost a decade. When the work finally got under way, according to historian James C. Bonner, the rail crews ran into a major obstacle on this side of the river.
As the work crews were grading the roadbed just west of the Chattahoochee, they came across a gigantic layer of rock under the soil. For months, Bonner says, the workers of that pre-mechanized age used pickaxes, mules, wheelbarrows, and other simple tools to break up that rock. Until the ledge could be cleared, the railroad could go no farther.
And that was the birth of Whitesburg. It took so long (almost a year) for the workers to clear the rock shelf, their encampment, which should have been temporary, became semi-permanent. And because the railroad needed to run, that improvised town became what Carrollton was supposed to be – the western terminus of the line; the point where farmers brought their produce to be shipped to markets deep in the state.
In September 1873, Bonner says, the de facto town got a post office, which the mail carriers referred to as “Whitesburg,” naming it after Andrew J. White, president of the Savannah, Griffin and North Alabama railroad. While Carrollton patiently waited for its railroad to arrive, the folks of Whitesburg were building houses and setting up shops around the new marketplace. As the town’s population reached 1,000, the boomtown threatened to surpass the county seat.
But it was a place in the wilderness, without law and order. Town historians note there were at least three saloons in town helping the rough-and-ready railroad workers spend their wages. The result was an atmosphere like the towns of western frontier.
Disputes brewed in shots of whiskey were settled in the accustomed manner. Bonner said the citizens boasted of having no city council and "no petty marshals to foam and curse among us.”
The town was finally tamed, however, in 1874, when it was incorporated. The train tracks were finally finished to Carrollton, leading to talk that the town would soon die.
But it didn’t because the textile and other mills around Banning were by then under way, and these depended on the depot at Whitesburg.
People also depended on the depot. Each day, the line ran two trains, the Number One train running east from Carrollton to Griffin, the Number Two train running west between the same points.
Both trains made a brief stop in Whitesburg, and so the town supported a hotel and warehouses, and residences also clustered around the depot – a rambling wooden structure set at the edge of the tracks.
**
Time has rolled past. The Central of Georgia eventually took over the operation of the rail line and by the 1950s, passenger service between Carrollton and Griffin was discontinued.
Whitesburg remains, however, a smaller version of its previous self. The highway, U.S. 27 Alternate, now provides the main connection between Carroll and Heard counties, and each day hundreds of cars pass through the town without knowing of its past.
But that past is still present. The depot, built in 1885, has barely changed in the past 136 years. Now an antique store, it remains one of the oldest depots in the state, with a wood-burning stove that still provides heat in what once was the passenger waiting area.
Instead of a bustling town, it’s now a community where most people know one another; a place where generations share a history with the town.
