The City of Whitesburg’s council work session on Tuesday evening discussed the potential date that new water rates will take effect and possibly talking with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding the two bridges in Whitesburg.
The most heavily discussed topic on the agenda was the potential streetlights coming to Landon Drive that had multiple residents in attendance to give their input.
Councilmember Donna Whitley led the discussion of setting a date for the new water rate to take effect. The plan at the moment is to vote on the effective date to be April 15. This date was planned by Whitley who said she had spoken with the Water Department Superintendent Robert Gamble and the Water Clerk Wendy Morris.
Councilmember Lucy Gamble led the discussion of the Georgia Bill 189 and how it would affect the streets and bridges of Whitesburg. Lucy Gamble showed concern for the weight limit of the two bridges in Whitesburg now that heavier trucks would be using them. The council had a short discussion of the issue and agreed that the Georgia Department of Transportation will need to come out and take a look at the bridges as the city prepares for heavier loads.
The biggest topic discussed was the street lights that would be going up on Landon Drive. According to the estimates that Lucy Gamble read during the meeting, the wooden-poledstreetlights would cost $2700.74 a month up front with a $79.80 monthly bill. The aluminum poles would cost $3522.68 up front and $125.02 a month moving forward.
“We have seven locations out there that are actually put together, ready, Lucy Gamble said. “There might be an eighth one.” Despite the possibility of an eighth pole. The estimates were based on the idea of there being seven poles.”
