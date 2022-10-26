Much of the discussion at the Whitesburg City Council's monthly work session on Tuesday was the discussion of a potential Chattahoochee River Project.
Dr. Tim Chowns, president of Friends of McIntosh Reserve and retired University of West Georgia professor, was present at the meeting to speak about a project that will bring a suspension bridge to connect Chattahoochee Bend State Park, located in Coweta County and McIntosh Reserve in Carroll County.
According to Chowns, there is a “large” available tract of land in Carroll County across the Chattahoochee River from Chattahoochee Bend State Park and adjacent to McIntosh Reserve. This land would provide an ideal location for a suspension bridge across the river that would connect Chattahoochee Bend and McIntosh parks and expand existing foot and bicycle trails between Coweta and Carroll Counties, per Chowns.
The land’s ownership is registered as American Timberlands Company, LLC and is being advertised by Compass South Land Sales. According to Chowns, there are several tracts available, but the “most critical” are Chattahoochee Bend Plantation which is 289 acres and Chattahoochee Bend Plantation East which is 429 acres. Both parcels are currently priced at $6,000 per acre.
Chowns stated that only the acreage immediately adjacent to the river is necessary for the location of a bridge abutment and footpath to connect with McIntosh Reserve which is about 0.6 miles upriver.
Due to McIntosh and Chattahoochee Bend parks not being adjacent, a direct connection by bridge is not possible at the present state, per Chowns. However, west of Acorn Creek, bluffs in excess of 750 feet on both sides of the Chattahoochee River and a narrow floodplain offer an “ideal location” for a suspension bridge, similar to the one presently in use at nearby Banning Mills.
According to Chowns, at an estimated cost of $1.7 million, a 1,800-foot long suspension bridge at an elevation of 730 feet would be above predicted flood levels of 680 feet. According to a press release distributed by Chowns, a co-operation between administration of the two parks would be necessary. For example, the state would maintain the bridge, but the county would maintain the footpath with McIntosh Reserve equipment, per the release.
If this project is approved, there is a program available that would help cover the costs. The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship grants up to $3.5 million for projects such as this one with 25% matching from the county. The grant is funded by sales taxes from sporting goods and other funding comes from the Federal Highway Administration, per Chowns.
Carroll County has applied for this grant and will know around January or February if the county will be a winning recipient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.