Code enforcement, tree removal and staff training were the primary items on the Whitesburg City Council's agenda during their monthly meeting held on Tuesday night.
There were two required trainings and one certification that was discussed by the City Council. The first was the Mandated City Clerk Training at Carl Vinson Institute of Government from Sept. 10-12. The training was approved by the council at approximately $2,000 and will be attended by Donna Whitley and Wanice Odell.
The second training is a Police Chief Training running from July 23-26. Whitesburg Police Chief Chris Gilliland will attend the training that will cost Whitesburg $350. The cost of the training was approved by the council.
The certification requirement is a Court Clerk Certification in Columbus that runs from Sept. 20-22. Wendy Morris will be attending the Certification program. The course and Marriott Hotel cost of $382 was approved by the council.
Councilmember Lucy Gamble led a discussion of neglected properties within the Whitesburg city limits that go against city code and are decreasing surrounding property values. Gilliland talked about how things will be handled by the Whitesburg Police Department. Gilliland said he informed citizens that he has talked with some of the property owners in that area. In the future, Gilliand said he will be sending letters giving property owners a time constraint on fixing up their violations. If the violations are not handled within the time, property owners could be taken to court to be issued fines. No vote was done on this item of the agenda.
The last item that received a vote was the decision between two quotes for tree removal on Kelly Street. Rodriquez Services bid $4,900 and Rubes Tree Service bid $8,800. Councilmember Chris Lewis informed the council that the difference was there because Rubes Tree Service would need to rent the equipment. The council approved the bid of Rodriguez Services for the tree removal unanimously.
