Code enforcement, tree removal and staff training were the primary items on the Whitesburg City Council's agenda during their monthly meeting held on Tuesday night. 

There were two required trainings and one certification that was discussed by the City Council. The first was the Mandated City Clerk Training at Carl Vinson Institute of Government from Sept. 10-12. The training was approved by the council at approximately $2,000 and will be attended by Donna Whitley and Wanice Odell.

