The Aggressive Crime Enforcement (ACE) Unit made two arrests following the execution of a search warrant on Depot Street in Whitesburg. The warrant was based on an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine.
The ACE Unit is a unit consisting of the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the University of West Georgia Police Department
According to the press release from the Carrollton Police Department, during the search, Jena Kilgore, 38, of Whitesburg, was arrested by law enforcement and charged for Possession of Methamphetamine and served with outstanding warrants that had come from the State Board of Pardons and Parole along with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Kilgore was transported to the Carroll County Jail.
Further investigation revealed that Barry Crenshaw, 50, of Whitesburg, ran from the scene as he saw investigators approaching. Over the next several days, investigators spent time following up with potential leads regarding the whereabouts of Crenshaw. According to the press release, "On March 25, 2023, detectives located Crenshaw and Carroll County deputies attempted a traffic stop. Crenshaw fled from deputies in his vehicle, travelled down a power line, and then fled on foot." During a search of Crenshaw’s abandoned vehicle, deputies found over three ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Crenshaw was issued warrants for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fleeing and Attempting to Elude.
Crenshaw was eventually found and arrested by authorities in Douglas County on April 13, 2023.
