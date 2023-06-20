The City of Whitesburg reopened their splash pad as of June 16. The splash pad opened later than normal this year due to repairs that needed to be made prior to the reopening for this summer.

According to Wendy Morris, the new assistant city clerk, the cement on the outer section of the splash pad needed to be replaced prior to the reopening for summer 2023. Morris also said that the estimated cost of repairs was $2,400 and the splash pad is now fully open to the public.