The City of Whitesburg reopened their splash pad as of June 16. The splash pad opened later than normal this year due to repairs that needed to be made prior to the reopening for this summer.
According to Wendy Morris, the new assistant city clerk, the cement on the outer section of the splash pad needed to be replaced prior to the reopening for summer 2023. Morris also said that the estimated cost of repairs was $2,400 and the splash pad is now fully open to the public.
Unlike other amenities within Whitesburg City Park, the splash pad will not be rented out and will be open to the entire public during all hours of operation.
According to a Facebook post on June 1 from the City of Whitesburg, construction on the change was completed on May 31. However, the city was not able to open the splash pad to the public until an inspection was completed on the repairs.
According to a more recent Facebook post the splash pad will be open until 7:00 p.m. every day. It will also open up everyday at 10:00 a.m. except for Sunday which will be opening up at 1:00 p.m.
