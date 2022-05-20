There is a bit of a buzz regarding the Whitesburg Public Library.
According to a statement released on Facebook by director of the West Georgia Regional Library System, Stephen Houser, the Whitesburg City Council has refused to provide funding to the West Georgia Regional Library System this calendar year for operating the Whitesburg Public Library.
A comment by Whitesburg Mayor Amy Williford said “this is not accurate information.”
“Since the verbal agreement with Mr. [Jim] Cooper in 2008, we agreed to pay half of the librarian's salary and benefits. We have never had a problem with the invoices submitted or paying our part,” Williford said. “We have never asked the Library to cut their hours. Councilman [William] Smolar and I have had several email conversations about the invoices since January. We have always been sent a copy of the total paid for the Librarian’s salary and have submitted a check for our part.”
The Whitesburg library has not received any increases in funding from the Whitesburg City Council since the library opened in 2008, according to Houser. In 2019, due to the lack of any funding increase and rising costs, WGRLS administration cut the hours for the Whitesburg library manager, making that position less than full-time and ineligible for benefits, which cut overall costs by $10,000, per Houser.
WGRLS administration sent Whitesburg a new invoice at that time, reflecting a lower amount than they had been paying, but an amount greater than 50% of the new lower salary, according to Houser, who also said Whitesburg rejected this invoice and refused to pay more than 50%.
“The administration at the time believed that their refusal was because they did not have enough funding, and so WGRLS asked for help to fill in this funding deficit from the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library, for which we are grateful,” Houser said.
"WGRLS urges the Whitesburg City Council to resume funding the Whitesburg Public Library and to agree to provide funding for 2022 and 2023," Houser’s statement said.
Williford issued her response via a comment on a post written on the WGRLS Facebook page.
“Now Mr. Houser sends us a copy of the payment for the librarian’s salary and instead of asking for our part (half the salary and benefits) he requests the full $1000. We do not have a large tax base in the city limits like other cities in Carroll County. Most of the patrons of the library live outside the city limits. The city currently pays for half of the librarian’s salary, insurance on the library, all utilities, maintenance and keep the grounds,” Williford said.
The Whitesburg City Council budgeted $12,000 for library salary and have now refused payment, according to Houser’s release.
The budget is on the city of Whitesburg’s website for public viewing.
“In January 2022, after finding out that the Whitesburg City Council proposed a budget that cut funding for the Whitesburg Public Library below the level that would keep it open, I had conversations with the Councilman in charge of their budget. I informed him that their proposed budget was not enough to keep the library open. He asked me what the minimum amount was to keep that library open, which is $12,000. I also informed him that 50% of salary was not a workable formula, and had not been for several years, as the amount is below the amount needed to keep the library open,” Houser said. “I presented the Whitesburg City Council with a proposed agreement that incorporated everything that I discussed with the Councilman, including the invoicing method, the amount for this year, and the amount for next year. The new amount of $12,000 was placed in their budget and we began invoicing them for $1,000 per month. The change in invoicing was initiated by their budget cut.”
“In December of 2021, WGRLS administration was informed that the City’s proposed budget slashed library funding well below the amount it had been budgeted for in 2021, while the city’s overall budget significantly increased,” Houser’s statement said. “The WGRLS administration only learned of this proposed budget cut from a concerned citizen rather than being informed directly. WGRLS informed the city in January 2022 that the bare minimum amount of salary funding to keep the library open was $12,000, even though that amount is not enough to keep it sustainably functioning after this year. The Whitesburg City Council agreed to and budgeted the $12,000 at the City Council meeting on February 7, 2022. However, the Whitesburg City Council is now refusing to pay even this reduced amount. This continues a pattern of under-funding this library that dates back several years.”
Until this year, the Whitesburg City Council had budgeted $16,000 every year for library salary, according to Houser.
“We base our budget on what was spent the year before,” Williford said. “It appears to me that WGRL has issues funding the Whitesburg Public Library and not the City of Whitesburg. Just because we budgeted $12,000 per year for the Library does not necessarily mean they are entitled to $1,000 per month. Per our agreement, the City of Whitesburg is only responsible for half of the salary.”
Apart from Whitesburg, all Carroll County libraries receive 100% of library salary from their cities, and all have increased their funding levels since 2008, keeping up with increased costs and wages, per Houser.
“This sustained funding is what allows these libraries to continue to provide exceptional service and value to taxpayers in Carroll County. If the Whitesburg City Council were to match the level of funding that other cities in Carroll County contribute, they would be providing $29,000 for salary this year,” Houser’s statement said.
WGRLS invoices Whitesburg and other cities in Carroll County once per month, according to Houser.
State House Speaker David Ralston was recently quoted as saying, “you can tell a lot about a town by looking at its library. A town with a great library says it cares about education and learning."
“The people of Whitesburg have shown how much they value education and learning. We ask that the Whitesburg City Council do the same,” Houser’s statement said.
