The city of Whitesburg held their monthly work session Tuesday evening to discuss some city business prior to having to vote on the items at their Oct. 3 regular scheduled council meeting.
Mayor Amy Williford called the meeting to order with all council members and staff present. Whitesburg Police Chief Chris Gilliland proposed that the police department purchase a police dog to assist with locating illegal drugs in traffic stops and other investigations.
According to Gilliland, there is a potential person who breeds and trains dogs to become equipped to be a police K-9. The dogs that come from this breeder are used by large agencies around the country such as the New York Police Department, Chicago Police Department and Border Patrol, per Gilliland.
If the dog is purchased it will come with a warranty, so if it is not performing well in the field the breeder will take the dog back and train it until the dog’s skills are up to par. In addition, if the dog becomes unhealthy it can be exchanged for a dog that is trained to the level of the unhealthy one, per Gilliland.
Gilliland told the council that his department sees a need for a police K-9 after becoming aware during a recent drug conference that the city of Whitesburg is being referred to as “Iceberg” insinuating that their is a lot of crystal methamphetamines, also known by its street name, ice, within the city limits.
“The problem we face without a K-9 is if we make a stop and we’re pretty sure there’s some illegal narcotics in the car and if we don’t establish probable cause right away, the dope gets away. The dope goes to its destination. With a police dog, per law, the dog can do a free air search of the vehicle as long as the dog is certified. If it alerts, that's your probable cause to search whether the driver likes it or not,” Gilliland said.
The potential breeder will be bringing one of his dogs to the Oct. 3 meeting for a demonstration of the skills the dogs he breeds have.
The city of Whitesburg has been advertising their blood drive scheduled for Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The theme of the blood drive is “emergency give blood.” All donors must make an appointment and will receive a free t-shirt.
Whitesburg is currently planning for their Nov. 12 founder’s day festival. There will be an inaugural Whitesburg Founder’s Day Car Show from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the guest judge as Nascar driver Mason Massey. All makes and models are welcomed as there will be prizes awarded.
In addition, there will be food trucks and bake sales with all proceeds benefiting the city of Whitesburg and vendor booths ranging from selling lemonade to custom fishing equipment. There is a $25 entry on the car show and to be a vendor and $50 for food trucks.
Individuals interested in participating in founder's day can contact Chief Chris Gilliland.
The Veteran’s Day luncheon will take place the day before founder’s day on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Lunch will be served to the veterans of Whitesburg.
All of the items discussed during the work session will be officially voted on during the Oct. 3 meeting at 6 p.m.
