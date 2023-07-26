The City of Whitesburg held a special-called Meeting Tuesday afternoon after the Mayor and Council cancelled their July work session and August Council Meeting. The one item on the agenda was a vote on allowing up to three mobile homes to be placed at 61 Brannon Street. The land currently has one mobile home and is made up of 1.57 acres.

The first speaker was William Smolar who spoke in opposition of the request and noted that by the current writing of the ordinance one trailer can be added once the parcel is split. Smolar also brought up the unofficial minutes of the July 11 Mayor and Council Meeting which quoted Tori Yearta saying, “not that we are asking any big favors even though we have contributed to this city in a big way for many years.”