The City of Whitesburg held a special-called Meeting Tuesday afternoon after the Mayor and Council cancelled their July work session and August Council Meeting. The one item on the agenda was a vote on allowing up to three mobile homes to be placed at 61 Brannon Street. The land currently has one mobile home and is made up of 1.57 acres.
The first speaker was William Smolar who spoke in opposition of the request and noted that by the current writing of the ordinance one trailer can be added once the parcel is split. Smolar also brought up the unofficial minutes of the July 11 Mayor and Council Meeting which quoted Tori Yearta saying, “not that we are asking any big favors even though we have contributed to this city in a big way for many years.”
The minutes are listed as unofficial until approved by the City Council during the next Mayor and Council meeting. Minutes do not get approved during work sessions thus the minutes are still yet to become official.
Smolar continued by adding, “that sounds like a solicitation for quid pro quo. It also sound like possibly a solicitation for bribery if someone wanted to push it. So I’m asking if y’all are going approve anything, approve one trailer which she is allowed once the property is split.”
The next speaker was the husband of Tori Yearta, Ken Yearta, who stated that he would accept only being able to have two mobile homes on the property.
“The city did take up the ordinance of .75 acres for a mobile home, right? So, we’ve got the legal rights to put one,” Ken Yearta said.
After the council affirmed, Ken Yearta continued saying, “That’s about all we wanted to do, but this right here has gone on long enough. I have done everything in my power to try to make this as legal as I can.”
Ken Yearta then turned his attention to Smolar saying, “And my wife did not try to bribe anybody.” Smolar tried to clarify he only spoke on the minutes but was interruptted by Yearta who said, “No, I heard what you said.”
Smolar then clarified that he brought up in the minutes was that it was the appearance of it.
Yearta then said, “You can take it as you want, but I can see now, I ain’t gonna say it but-” He then walked away from the podium and said, “Do you want to go at it?”
Once the conversation moved along, one of the key issues that was discussed between the City Attorney, Kevin Drummond, citizens, and the City Council was the concept of the property being grandfathered in.
Drummond spoke and said, “It’s my understanding that the property we are discussing was at least at some point a permissive non conforming use which means the property was at some point zoned residential. Prior to that zoning it was used as a mobile homes park. Once the zoning took effect, any changes of use would have to be conforming or you’d have to come in front of this body (the Mayor and Council) for rezoning.”
This meant that due to the mobile homes being at one point removed making it compliant with the residential zoning, there would need to be approval from the council for a rezoning that would maintain compliance. The only exception is if, “Under your ordinances as they now stand, a non conforming use if it cease to be non conforming for six months or longer, then they’ve lost as we have called it, their grandfather status. At that point they would have to become conforming.”
Drummond concluded saying, “I don’t know how long these trailers have been removed, but under case law with ordinances, other cities that have similar ordinance language, a trailer park owner was not allowed to add any additional trailers, was not allowed to replace older trailers or new trailers. All of that would be expanding the non conforming use which would not be allowed without coming back and asking for a rezoning.”
After further clarification and discussion on the fact that legally the parcel could be split both into the minimum of .75 acres, a motion was made by Lucy Gamble to “allow two double wide mobile homes on this acreage that’s listed as 61 Brannon Street on the condition that he divides it into two conforming lots.”
The motion was seconded by Donna Whitley and was approved unanimously by the City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.