Whitesburg-Newnan Chase

A chase beginning in Whitesburg ended in Newnan after officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the alleged suspect's vehicle.  

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Newnan that led to the death of the alleged suspect involved, making this the fifth incident the GBI has investigated in 2023 regarding an officer involved shooting.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Newnan. According to a press release from the GBI office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Jan. 9, 2023. During this incident one man was shot and killed, but no officers were injured.

