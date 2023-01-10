The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Newnan that led to the death of the alleged suspect involved, making this the fifth incident the GBI has investigated in 2023 regarding an officer involved shooting.
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Newnan. According to a press release from the GBI office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Jan. 9, 2023. During this incident one man was shot and killed, but no officers were injured.
According to the release, preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4 a.m., the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office joined an ongoing chase as it entered their jurisdiction from Carroll County that was initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department. The high speed chase continued through northwest Coweta County with the driver, identified as Jackie L. Haynes, 52, of Whitesburg, driving on the wrong side of the road and attempting to strike patrol vehicles.
A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was completed successfully on Haynes’ SUV and it came to rest on Handy Road in Coweta County, per the release. Deputies approached the stopped SUV and attempted to take Haynes into custody. When Haynes refused to get out of his SUV, he was tasered, however, it was ineffective, per the release.
Deputies then shot a pepper ball gun into the SUV, per the release. At this time Haynes attempted to drive away from the deputies. According to the release, as Haynes drove toward a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy, another deputy shot into the SUV, hitting Haynes multiple times. Haynes was taken to Newnan-Piedmont Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy on Haynes will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 5th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.
