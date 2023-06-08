James Allen

James Allen

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Allen, 42, of Whitesburg, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal narcotics while parked in a closed gas station.

According to an incident report, on June 7, 2023, at around 1:00 a.m. Carroll County Deputy Michael Hutcherson was traveling on Pleasant Ridge Road at the intersection of Highway 113 in Carrollton when he observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedy Spot Gas Station. The vehicle was a 2009 white Ford pickup truck with its lights off.