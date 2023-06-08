The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Allen, 42, of Whitesburg, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal narcotics while parked in a closed gas station.
According to an incident report, on June 7, 2023, at around 1:00 a.m. Carroll County Deputy Michael Hutcherson was traveling on Pleasant Ridge Road at the intersection of Highway 113 in Carrollton when he observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Speedy Spot Gas Station. The vehicle was a 2009 white Ford pickup truck with its lights off.
"The gas station was closed and normally vehicles were not parked in this parking lot," Hutcherson stated in his report.
Hutcherson stated that he proceeded to make contact with the vehicle and its driver who was identified as James Allen. Allen rolled his driver’s side front window and Hutcherson noted he "detected the odor of marijuana."
According to Hutcherson's report, “James appeared nervous and under the influence of a narcotic due to his hands shaking and James’ speech was slow, bloodshot eyes, and his slow movements inside the vehicle. [Allen] stated that he was parked at the gas station waiting on a female named Tara to meet him from Centerpoint Road."
When asked if there was any illegal narcotics, Allen denied that he did and consented to his vehicle being searched. Once Carroll County Deputy John Bullock arrived to assist, Hutcherson conducted the search of the Ford. Under the driver’s seat, Hutcherson found a black sunglasses case that allegedly contained a plastic bag of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe that had burnt meth residue.
Hutcherson also found an open box of "ziplock- type bags" inside an opening near the driver’s seat that contained four white pills with RP 10 325 imprints. The pills were identified as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride.
Deputy Hutcherson also found a thumb sized plastic bag of marijuana.
Hutcherson then placed Allen under arrest for Possession of Meth and Possession of a Controlled Substance and destroyed the glass smoking pipe and marijuana.
The truck was turned over to the Gary Collins Wrecker Service.
Deputy Bullock transported Allen to Carroll County Jail.
