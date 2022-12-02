A Whitesburg man was arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a rifle.
On Nov. 28, Carroll County deputies responded to the area of Big Oak Road in reference to a suspicious subject. Deputy Dalton Robinson made contact with the complainant over the phone who stated that she was walking on Black Dirt Road when a car drove up next to her and the driver started to yell at her, according to the report.
According to Dalton’s report, shortly after another man called dispatch requesting to speak with him. He made contact with that person over the phone as well who stated that while on Black Dirt Road, a truck pulled up behind him and nearly ran him off the road, per the report. Dalton made his way to Black Dirt Road and observed a gray truck backed into a driveway and at that time approached the driver later identified as Thomas Fuller, 30, of Whitesburg.
According to the report, Fuller stated that he was waiting for the female complainant. When Fuller was asked about weapons being in the car, he stated that there was a .22 caliber rifle. At this time, the male complainant arrived at the scene. He told Dalton that the truck got behind him on Highway 5 and when he was trying to turn onto Black Dirt Road, Fuller was allegedly trying to run him off the road, per the report.
The male complainant stated he stopped his car and the truck went around him and the driver, Fuller, allegedly started to yell at him saying "I'm going to kill you."
The complainant advised he then went around the truck and drove down to Moores Bridge Park and turned around. He stated that when he got back onto Black Dirt Road he noticed the truck in the road and the driver then got out of the truck and produced a “black long rifle with a scope” and pointed it at him and said "I'm going to kill you."
Dalton asked to see Fuller's weapon that he admitted was in the truck and it matched the description given by the male complainant. Fuller was placed under arrest for aggravated assault. Fuller’s truck was towed and his .22 caliber rifle along with 15 .22 caliber bullets and the magazine were collected as evidence.
Fuller was transported to the Carroll County Jail, and was released on a $10,000 bond.
