The city of Whitesburg held their monthly City Council meeting to discuss a “routine proclamation.”
Monday evening, Mayor Amy Williford called to order Whitesburg Mayor and Council meeting. The March council meeting and February work session minutes were approved.
There was only one item in the business session to discuss which was the proclamation for Whitesburg “Safe Digging Month.”
According to the proclamation, thousands of times each year, the underground infrastructure in Georgia is damaged by those who do not have underground lines located prior to digging, resulting in service interruption, environmental damage and threat to public safety.
In 2005, the Federal Communications Commission designated 811 to provide contractors and homeowners a simple number to contact utility operators to request the location of underground lines at the intended dig site.
“The West Georgia Utility Coordinating Committee, a stakeholder-driven organization dedicated to the prevention of damage to underground utilities in Georgia, promotes the national 811 notification system and Georgia 811 in an effort to reduce these damages,” the proclamation said.
By using safe digging practices, the contractors and homeowners of Whitesburg can save time, money and help keep the infrastructure safe and connected.
The proclamation was approved unanimously. Now, the month of April will be considered Whitesburg Safe Digging Month.
