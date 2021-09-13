After more than 40 years in law enforcement Whitesburg police chief Eddie Thompson is retiring, and the city is in the final stages of finding his replacement.
Thompson has headed up the Whitesburg Police Department for the past five years. He previously served for 24 years with the Carrollton Police Department, and as a captain at the Villa Rica PD, and as a deputy with the sheriff's departments in Carroll County and Haralson County.
"I just thought it was time," Chief Thompson said Monday afternoon, "but I am not sure what I will do next."
When asked what his plans were, Thompson said jokingly, "I may go fishing. But actually, I don't fish."
When asked if any particular incident remained in his mind during four decades of police work, he said that he could not think of one particular occurrence while wearing a badge.
"Nothing that really sticks out in my mind," he said.
But he then added that he may not totally close the door on his law enforcement career.
"I really don't know right now. I'll take some time and see what might be out there," he said.
Whitesburg is a town of approximately 700 residents in southern Carroll County and home of Whitesburg Elementary School of the Carroll County Schools System.
The city's council announced a special meeting on Thursday night to consider Thompson's replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.