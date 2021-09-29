Whitesburg officials are planning a new City Hall and Police Department for the southeast Carroll County municipality that would cost in the range of $1 million to $1.5 million.
William Smolar, Ward 3 council member for the town said that funding for the project will come from SPLOST funds and possible grants, as well as assistance from the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. The BOC has agreed to help with funds and work associated with clearing and grading the site on which the 3,600-square-foot structure will be built.
“The current city hall/police department was meant to be temporary,” Smolar, who is heading up the project, said in an email response to several questions posed by the Times-Georgian.
“Being the smallest city in the county, we receive the smallest portion of SPLOST funds, so we needed to save money to get this project started,” he explained, “and without the assistance from the Board of Commissioners our costs would be significantly higher.”
Smolar noted that the biggest concern the mayor and council have heard from the citizens of Whitesburg is that the police department cannot be seen from Main Street/Highway 16. It is currently located down a drive near the city’s recreation facility and fields.
“We purchased the house and land located at 1090 Main St. to build our new city hall,” he said.
The new facility will be constructed on city-owned land adjacent to the current re-configured mobile home that has housed city offices for the last several years.
Smolar explained that because of the current price of lumber, the city is currently waiting on cost estimates for a metal frame building. The facility will include offices for city hall and the police department, meeting chambers for the mayor and council, a courtroom, and a few offices to accommodate future growth.
Other features that will be included in the structure are LED lighting and a video/sound system that will benefit the mayor and council at their meetings and other public use of the conference room.
City Hall and Police Department employees will each have a break room.
“The new facility will be more handicapped friendly than what we have now,” Smolar added.
Smolar said that clearing and grading will hopefully begin this winter.
“The Council would like to have the completion-move in by the end of 2022,” the Whitesburg councilman said, “but we won’t be doing anything until the Board of Commissioners approve the Inter-Governmental Agreement for the demolition of the house and clearing and grading the site. Hopefully, the clearing and grading will begin this winter.”
Mayor Amy Williford said that the new facility has been a dream of hers for the 20 years that she has served on the council.
”The people of Whitesburg deserve this,” she said.
When bids have been procured, the Whitesburg Mayor and Council will continue the discussion on the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.