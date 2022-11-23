The city of Whitesburg held their monthly council meeting to discuss a couple of items of city business.
Council member Donna Whitley led the majority of the conversation regarding items on the agenda up for discussion.
The Whitesburg City Council unanimously elected Wendy Morris as their new full-time utility billing clerk. According to Whitley, Morris will be handling the water department billing duties, rental schedules of the facilities and will be a “big help” in other departments too.
“Since Wendy has now been hired, Wanice Odell will be able to focus her attention on her duties as the assistant city clerk,” Whitley said.
The council unanimously approved adding three vehicles that are not being used to the city surplus list. From there, those vehicles will soon be advertised for sealed bids to be taken. Christmas bonuses for city employees were also unanimously approved.
The city announced some upcoming holiday events for the month of December. The Christmas tree lighting will be at Downtown Whitesburg on Friday night, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. There will be an opportunity to have cookies and hot cocoa with Santa Claus. The following day, Dec. 3, at 8 a.m, Breakfast with Santa, hosted by the Whitesburg Care Fund, will be at the Whitesburg Recreation Center, 50 Booster Field Drive.
The next Whitesburg City Council meeting has been rescheduled from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. due to the Senate runoff election.
