The Whitesburg City Council is looking to make changes to their water policy along with making investments into their roads, roofing and police equipment.

One of the key talking points of Tuesday evening's work session was a change to the water customer guidelines. According to the proposal from Councilmember Donna Whitley, the water deposits become $275 for renters and $75 for owners. According to the initial proposal, the other change in costs was going to be a $25 administrative fee added when a customer's water is cut off. Every year a customer’s first reconnect would cost a total of $50 and every other reconnect during the year would cost $100.

