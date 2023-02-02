The Whitesburg City Council is looking to make changes to their water policy along with making investments into their roads, roofing and police equipment.
One of the key talking points of Tuesday evening's work session was a change to the water customer guidelines. According to the proposal from Councilmember Donna Whitley, the water deposits become $275 for renters and $75 for owners. According to the initial proposal, the other change in costs was going to be a $25 administrative fee added when a customer's water is cut off. Every year a customer’s first reconnect would cost a total of $50 and every other reconnect during the year would cost $100.
After a back and forth discussion with Councilmember Lucy Gamble regarding fixed income of citizens on Social Security, Gamble and Whitley agreed that the fees could and should be reevaluated.
Gamble led talks over the replacement of the gym roofing noting three different quotes she had received. According to the agenda, the first quote was from Eagle Watch Roofing charging $32,400 and includes metal roofing skylight panels, replacing roof of lobby, reflash walls for new roof panels, and exhaust stacks. The second quote from Macs Metals LLC was somewhat cheaper at $31,500 and included replacing screws with long-life screws, replacing gutters and downspouts, roof panels and wall flashing, and skylights.
The third quote came from Matt Braswell and would cost Whitesburg just $5,400. Braswell stated in an email that was part of the documentation of his proposal submitted to the council that he believes that the roof does not need to be replaced. His price would include replacing the screws for the smaller building, removing skylights and replacing it with metal, and replacing all screws in the gym roof.
Gamble also discussed road repairs that would be taking place soon. The two roads being repaired would be Kelly Street happening soon and only costing $18,805 and in the future Jones Mill Road will be repaired and has been quoted at costing $130,000.
Councilmember Lewis concluded the proposed points on the agenda by discussing the purchasing of body cams and tasers for the Whitesburg Police Department with Chief Chris Gilliand. The purchase included eight body cams and eight tasers and will cost $86,812 over the next five years. The initial payment is $26,331.84 this year with the following four years being $15,120.04 until 2027. The money will come out of the Whitesburg PD ARPA funds.
