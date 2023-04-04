The City of Whitesburg's Monday night council meeting was a busy one, and was well attended by the public.
The body held a vote on the effective start date for the new water department fees and deposits, which street lights would be put on Landon Drive, as well as two zoning requests that would need to be voted on by the council.
The citizen’s comments portion of the meeting took up an hour of the nearly two-hour meeting as concerned citizens showed up in opposition of a zoning and annexation application off of Sammy Duke road.
The owner of the property wanted to apply to rezone his land if he was accepted to annex into Whitesburg. The vote was listed as one of the last items on the night's agenda.
One of the earlier items of the business section of the agenda was a vote to set the effective start date of the new water department fees and deposits to April 15. Outlined on the city's Facebook page, the deposit for homeowners will be $100 and the deposit for renters will be $200. If a water payment is late, the reconnect fee will be $75. The tap fee for residential and commercial properties is going to range from $3,000 for 3/4 inch to $280,000 for an eight- inch. The City Council voted 3-0 in favor of setting the official start date as April 15, 2023.
The City Council moved on to the street lights on Landon Drive. Despite not being on the agenda at the time, citizen comments opened up once again to allow a citizen that lives on Landon Drive to give input regarding the seven street lights on Landon Drive. The City Council voted 3-0 in favor of seven aluminum light poles being put up on Landon Drive. The poles will cost $3,522.68 up front and $125.02 per month going forward.
The City Council then returned to the planning and zoning issues that were discussed at the beginning of the meeting. The property at 61 Brannon Street was the first address and the second was 1936 Sammy Duke Road just outside of Whitesburg. The owners of the Brannon Street property had requested to be a Conditional Use Permit for an RV/Camper Trailer Park. Despite being approved 4-0 by the Zoning and Planning Committee, the 61 Brannon Street application was denied 2-0 and Councilmember Lucy Gamble abstained from her vote.
The owner of the 1936 Sammy Duke Road property was looking to move from an Agricultural zoning to General Industrial for a proposed concrete, metal, mulch, recycling facility. The Zoning and Planning Committee opposed the rezoning 2-1 with Margie Gamble and Duana Williford opposed and John Lynch in favor. The vote to rezone 1936 Sammy Duke Road was denied 2-0, again Gamble abstained from her vote. The owner of the property responded by withdrawing the application to be annexed into Whitesburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.