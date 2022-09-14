During the city of Whitesburg Council meeting early September, one council member resigned from his post position.
William Smolar, who has held his seat for more than a decade, resigned as councilman during the Sept. 6 Whitesburg City Council meeting.
In a phone conversation with the Times-Georgian, Smolar said he had been discussing with Mayor Amy Williford about resigning due to medical reasons for approximately two months. Williford confirmed Smolar discussed his resignation with her "several" times.
Williford confirmed to the Times-Georgian that she and Smolar had been discussing his resignation.
Reports stated that Smolar resigned as a result of calling a resident “a rock,” but according to Smolar, that is not true. Smolar stated that his actual statement was “it’s like talking to a rock” and that incident had nothing to do with his resignation as he was planning to do so that night anyway.
Smolar has been a member of the Whitesburg City Council for over 12 years. Had he not resigned, his term was set to end in 2025. According to Williford, the council will operate with the vacancy until they are able to get on a ballot in either March or June 2023.
Smolar’s resignation was effective immediately following the Sept. 6 meeting. During that same meeting Councilmember Donna Whitley was appointed as city clerk and finance director, positions formerly held by Smolar. There is still no assistant city clerk at this time, but Williford stated the city is currently reviewing resumes for the position.
"I am excited and looking forward to serving our community in this role," Whitley said of being named City Clerk. "We have a great group of people that work for our city and on the council that I feel will be a good support system."
