The city of Whitesburg held a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon to announce and officially hire a new staff member joining Whitesburg City Hall.
The Whitesburg City Council approved hiring Wanice Odell as an administrative assistant. Odell is replacing former city hall administrative assistant, Lauren Davis, who’s time with the city has already ended.
“You’re an official employee,” Whitesburg Mayor Amy Williford said following a unanimous vote to approve the hiring of Odell.
Odell formerly worked at Southern Company for 31 years before retiring in 2017. She also has 31 years of administrative experience, Odell told the council after her introduction.
“I’m excited that you’re interested in me for employment. I’m excited to be here and looking forward to working with everyone,” Odell said.
Odell is married with two children and three grandchildren and has lived in Carrollton most of her adult life. She said she is looking forward to learning about local government and its functions in this position.
“I was interested in the position here," Odell said. "I had retired early with Southern Company and was looking for a filler, you know just something that interests me, government — just something to give back to the community, so I was interested in employment here,” Odell said.
Odell said her early retirement came after losing her son and his fiance in a car accident involving a drunk driver.
“Early retirement presented itself with Southern Company and I retired to get that break from that and working just to kind of regroup," Odell said. "I found myself to be very bored even though I have grandchildren and my husband is still working full time. I miss people. I enjoy being around people and interacting, so I wanted something to do and feel like this is a good fit.”
She was involved with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and has a lot of experience with the organization and working closely with law enforcement since she was president of the Carroll County MADD group.
“This may give me a segway into getting involved with that again in my spare time,” Odell said.
Odell wants to learn more about the Whitesburg community, mentioning that she has a brother who lived in the city. She aspires to gain her city clerk certification while in this role as a long term goal.
“Maybe when Sherry retires I can step into her role eventually. I’m grooming for that position one day,” Odell said.
Odell told the Times-Georgian she is unsure if she would like to be a politician in the future, but with her interest in government she is being optimistic as she goes through her administrative assistant experience.
“I’m excited and looking forward to learning the community and getting to know the people and seeing where it goes,” Odell said.
