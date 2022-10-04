Molly

Molly, a two-year-old German Shepard, was one of two dogs who showed what she could do during a demonstration for the Whitesburg City Council at their regular meeting on Monday. The other, an 11-month old male named Trigger was also demonstrated.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The City of Whitesburg’s police department is asking for dog.

To be clear, it’s not just asking for any dog. In fact, Whitesburg Police Chief Chris Gilliland is asking for a dog that will detect drugs as well as help find missing persons.

