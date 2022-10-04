The City of Whitesburg’s police department is asking for dog.
To be clear, it’s not just asking for any dog. In fact, Whitesburg Police Chief Chris Gilliland is asking for a dog that will detect drugs as well as help find missing persons.
The cost for such a highly trained K9 police officer will run in the neighborhood of $7,000 according to a group that attended the council meeting on Monday night to give a demonstration of what the dogs can do.
Carroll County Deputy Michael Griffin, along with Clif Benjamin of SoutheastK9 in Macon and Mose Hugghis of K9 OTC in Powder Springs, offered demonstration and explanation as to what training and services would be included in the cost of the dog. Both K9 organizations are out of the Atlanta area.
The cost would include dog training as well as handler training.
What makes having a police dog necessary?
Gilliland said on Monday and during the council’s work session last week that there is an ongoing drug issue and that traffickers are using Highway 16 as an alternate route to bypass Interstate 20.
Gilliland told citizens and council members that there is increased drug traffic and very little to be done without probable cause. Having a dog do do “air sniffs” during traffic stops would help in that area.
“I’m daily reminded that we've got a drug problem and it's not just here it's nationwide,” Gilliland said. As I was telling you the last meeting we recently found some of the ‘new dope’ if you will, that's on the streets here. So our drug agents were a little shocked to hear that we had here It here already, but your hands are kind of tied when you're dealing with narcotics of any type especially in traffic situations. We have lots of it moving through our area on a regular basis, a lot of being dropped off even here in our city.”
Gilliland informed the council that there was “certain protocol you have to follow” during traffic stops.
“You can't just go and search the vehicle,” he said. “I've had people call here recently saying, ‘Why don't just stop and get this dope out of these cars?’ They have the same rights…with the K9, that opens up other options, other domains of discovery.”
