Whitesburg City Council held a work session Tuesday night to discuss city improvements and rate increases.

Citizen comments were first held in reference to the discussion of any agenda items. The first item discussed was the increase in water rates. Council Member Donna Whitley stated beginning Dec. 1, 2023 water rates will rise from the current rate of $2.97 due to the Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) and QS1 increasing their rates. The QS1 current rate will increase by seven%. It is currently at $1791.62 and the new rate will be $1917.03. In addition, CCWA will increase by $0.30 to $3.27 per unit ($4.37 per one thousand gallon).