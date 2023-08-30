Whitesburg City Council held a work session Tuesday night to discuss city improvements and rate increases.
Citizen comments were first held in reference to the discussion of any agenda items. The first item discussed was the increase in water rates. Council Member Donna Whitley stated beginning Dec. 1, 2023 water rates will rise from the current rate of $2.97 due to the Carroll County Water Authority (CCWA) and QS1 increasing their rates. The QS1 current rate will increase by seven%. It is currently at $1791.62 and the new rate will be $1917.03. In addition, CCWA will increase by $0.30 to $3.27 per unit ($4.37 per one thousand gallon).
The council then moved out of public comments and onto the next item of dumpster rates. Rates have increased to $327.50 a month in which Whitley stated was “a lot”. They are currently reviewing contracts from the two rates received in hopes of a possible discount to reduce the amount.
From there, the council announced the hire of LeEllen Woodward as the new Water Utility Clerk. She will be present at the next council meeting.
“We really needed her in especially this past week,” said Whitley. “She’s got a lot of office experience and so she’s worked out really well and learned quickly and absolutely loves it here.”
Council Member Lucy Gamble then discussed the repair of the AC at the senior center, the mulch for the upper and lower playground area, as well as setting regulations at the recreation center for items on walls that are difficult to remove such as nails and tape. The council is also considering purchasing an ashtray and installing “no smoking” signs within 50 feet of the building.
“We’re supposed to be setting good examples for kids,” said Gamble.
Lastly, Gamble discussed the installation of a handicap swing in addition to purchasing a regular swing to add to the upper playground in efforts to provide a fair and fun environment for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.