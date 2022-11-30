The City of Whitesburg held their monthly work session on Tuesday evening to allow for a presentation of Turnipseed Engineering who may be worked with on future projects.
Mayor Amy Williford was absent from the meeting, but all council members were present. Councilmember Chris Lewis led the meeting in her place.
Councilmember Donna Whitley introduced Lamar Rogers of Turnipseed Engineering, who the city is planning to work with to help combat their current water situation. According to Rogers, Turnipseed Engineering has been in business since 1978 and specializes in water and sewer and helping smaller communities achieve their water goals.
The City of Whitesburg is looking to drill a second well and update and modernize the pumps and piping involved with how the entire water operation works. According to Rogers, for bigger projects like drilling the well, the company charges a percentage of construction and for smaller projects they charge an hourly rate.
The city is in need of an update due to the water staff having to manually turn pumps off and on when water levels are getting low. Rogers will be in communication with Water Superintendent Robert Gamble about the necessary actions needed to begin the Whitesburg water projects.
Whitley gave the council an update on the city switching accounting software to FastFund/Araize accounting software stating that it is user-friendly and will save employees a lot of time. Councilmember Lucy Gamble stated that the council needed to consider replacing the metal roof in the recreation center before continuing any repairs inside. Gamble stated that it would not benefit the city to do anything structural to the building while the roof is leaking. The city plans to get the roof checked out and receive a quote on its needs.
On Nov. 17, 2022 there was a meeting held to discuss a proposal for RV/Camper Trailer Park at 61 Brannon Street in Whitesburg, also known as Carnes Mobile Home Park, to be used as part-time residences for out of town workers. The owners, Ken and Tori Yearta propose the existing abandoned homes be removed, lot clean up, camper sites leveled with gravel, septic water and power run sites, and shower/laundry house built with code lock on the door.
It was recommended by the planning and zoning committee to allow this process to go forward with conditions. The condition are that there shall be no more than eight camper trailers on the property site at any given time and allow the RV/camper park to remain in residential zone for a period of 15 years, 2037, to be reevaluated by the city council at that time or if property changes ownership within the set time frame.
A conditional use permit will be issued and if at any time after the permit is issued the conditions imposed are not in compliance by the holder of the permit, the permit shall be terminated, per a letter issued by the zoning and planning committee.
Citizen Wendy Morris was present at the meeting and spoke on her opinion regarding the implementation of the RV park stating that she does not believe the roads can handle the extra traffic and that it already is a small area with potholes.
Due to this being a work session, items were not voted on, but just discussed. The next regular Whitesburg City Council meeting will be Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
