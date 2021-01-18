Hours after issuing a plea for food for the homeless, a Carrollton charity received all it needed for the week.
But a shelter volunteer said more food will be needed for those who rely on the emergency shelter that the group provides during frigid winter nights. On Sunday morning, the Holy Spirit Emergency Shelter on Hay’s Mill Road posted a list of needed items to their Facebook page, ranging from canned goods to bottled water.
“These boxes are delivered on Wednesdays to people who are homeless and who have no transportation,” the shelter said in the posting. “We need any kind of canned meats, canned vegetables, and drinks. Bottled water is perfect. Soups are also perfect.”
By Monday afternoon, the shelter announced it had received enough food to accommodate their guests. Shelter volunteers will be packing 45-50 bags and boxes of food this afternoon at 1:30.
“I just want to give God the glory for the overwhelming response to our plea for food,” the shelter’s leaders posted on Monday. “Thank you to our giving community who truly cares for those in need.”
The Holy Spirit Emergency Shelter serves men, women and families from across Carroll County and was established in January 2014 by Laddie Carter as a community outreach service for the homeless.
Historically, the shelter opens if the weather drops below 28 degrees during two or more consecutive nights. The low temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s this week, according to the National Weather Service website.
Cheryl Lankenau, a volunteer at the shelter, told the Times-Georgian that food donations will still be accepted today at the shelter’s headquarters at 101 Hay’s Mill Road. Residents can also drop off items at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2829 Oak Grove Church Road.
She said that while the guests have been accommodated this week, more will be needed next week and no food will go to waste.
In November, the shelter announced they would not be providing the Tabernacle Baptist Church gym as a facility for the homeless due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, residents in need of a roof over their heads have been put in motel rooms by Carter and Lankenau.
The facility is used by homeless individuals during inclement weather. Services of the shelter include showers, clothing, laundry, hot meals, fellowship and Bible studies as well as assistance for medical or prescription needs.
Meanwhile, a Whitesburg ministry is asking for coats and food to give to individuals who are homeless and lack transportation.
Jackie Pate is a member of the Whitesburg Area Christian Ministries. She said the organization needs men’s, women’s and children’s coats to share with food pantry patrons and others who use the organization’s services.
These coats can be dropped off at the donation table on the front porch of the Ministries building at 788 Main St., next to the Whitesburg Public Library. Residents can also drop them off on Thursday between 9 and 9:30 a.m. or between 11 and 11:30 a.m. or call Judie Boyer at 770-316-4243 for assistance.
This organization contains eight area ministries, ranging from Whitesburg Baptist Church to Mt. Avery Baptist. A food pantry is located at the United Methodist Church and is open two days a month. Many of the families who visit the pantry do not have the transportation to get to such other pantries as Open Hands or the Carroll County Soup Kitchen.
