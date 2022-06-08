The public library in Whitesburg appears to be out of the financial woods.
Members of the Whitesburg City Council held their monthly meeting Monday evening to discuss a couple items of city business and vote on the funding of the community's public library.
The council proposed a budget amendment to fund the library by moving $3,000 from the librarian salary line item on the budget to the library miscellaneous fund.
“This will allow [West Georgia Regional Library System] access to the money that’s needed to continue to pay for half the salary for the rest of this year,” Council member William Smolar said.
The council will need to revisit this item in September, at which time they will begin planning the city's budget for the next fiscal year.
“What will happen if the board approves this tomorrow morning is they will send us an invoice for $3,000 for miscellaneous, and then they will bill us for half of the librarian’s salary for January through May,” Smolar said.
The council voted unanimously to approve this budget amendment.
A citizen who did not state their name, stood at the council meeting and said, “I’d like to thank you all for taking care of business.”
A round of applause for the council by other citizens in attendance followed the comment.
This budget amendment came following concerns expressed by representatives of the "Friends of the Whitesburg Library" group who were in fear of the library being closed due to lack of funding.
Houser mentioned during the work session that took place May 31 that the Whitesburg budget came out in December with a $6,000 budget cut to the librarian’s salary, taking it from $16,000 to $10,000. However, $12,000 is the minimum for the 14-year-old library to operate.
The Whitesburg library has not received any increases in funding from the Whitesburg City Council since the library opened in 2008, according to Houser.
In 2019, due to the lack of a funding increase and rising costs, WGRLS administration cut the hours for the Whitesburg library manager, making the position less than full-time and ineligible for benefits. The change overall costs by $10,000, per Houser.
"We were not trying to close the library," Mayor Amy Williford said.
The council approved Chief Chris Gilliland to attend GACP Summer Training Conference, which he is required to attend each year at the cost of approximately $1,300.
The conference will be held in Savannah from July 24 until July 27 in Savannah, Ga.
Council member Lucy Gamble gave information about the Whitesburg Senior Center, announcing that it is approaching its 16-year anniversary. There was no action to be taken.
“It’s great to have a place for people to come when they want,” Gamble said.
Gamble also presented a renewal of the Zoll AED Unit which is a life saving device. The cost would be $1,662 for two years. It is the same plan that the city has had for the last three consecutive two-year cycles.
The next Whitesburg City Council meeting will be held July 5 at 6 p.m.
